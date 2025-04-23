NFL insider predicts major first-round trade for Chicago Bears in 2025 mock draft
The Chicago Bears are the most mysterious team in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Ryan Poles has given no indication about which position the team is prioritizing in the first round, and he hasn't ruled out a trade to move up or down the first-round order.
As a result, Thursday night will be as fun and exciting a draft-day experience as Bears fans have had in quite some time.
Take the latest (and only) mock draft from ESPN NFL insider Peter Schrager, which is widely regarded as one of the most tuned-in mock drafts of the year. Schrager leans on his contacts throughout the league to form his best guess at what might happen in Round 1, and he, too, has the Chicago Bears being a wild card.
In Schrager's mock draft, the Bears trade out of the No. 10 pick with the Indianapolis Colts, sliding down to the 14th pick and grabbing the 80th overall (third round) for their troubles.
2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears trade down and still land offensive tackle
Bears fans might not sign off on a move like that, especially considering Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham is still on the board at No. 10 in Schrager's mock draft (he slides all the way to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13).
Chicago ends up landing former Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., a prospect who could very easily end up being a top-10 pick by the time the draft concludes.
"Banks could end up going before Membou as the top tackle in this class," Schrager wrote. "He has the better tape and is more consistent. If the Bears trade back and still get him, that's a major win."
Banks to the Chicago Bears has built serious momentum over the last couple of weeks, and, at this point, barring an aggressive trade up the first round for Ashton Jeanty, it feels like this is the most logical choice.
Of all the offensive tackles who are considered top-15 prospects, Banks has the fewest questions. He checks the boxes for NFL offensive tackle size (Will Campbell doesn't), and he played left tackle at Texas (Armand Membou was exclusively a right tackle).
Banks to the Bears is a safe pick. It's a good pick. Even if it isn't a fun pick.
Subscribe to the BearsTalk Podcast on YouTube and your favorite podcast provider.