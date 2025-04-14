Bears show real interest in Omarion Hampton with Halas Hall visit
While it's not quite like the Allies opening a second front in World War II, actually, at least in NFL draft terms maybe it is.
The Ashton Jeanty draft watch for the Bears at running back had gone on for days, weeks, even months and there had been no real reported interest in the draft's consensus second-best back, North Carolinas Omarion Hampton.
They did meet with him at the combine, like just about everyone else, but now everything has changed.
On Monday Hampton made a much-awaited visit to Halas Hall according to Clay Harbor from Chicago Sports Network. This means they're looking at the posssibility of another running back at No. 10 overall besides Jeanty.
This is the best pure, power back in the 2025 NFL Draft and the Bears should be interested in that, plus Hampton is not merely strong but is a breakaway threat with 4.46 speed in the 40-yard dash.
The Bears are looking for their version of "Knuckles" for the Ben Johnson offense, the power threat like he had with David Montgomery. Montgomery is much slower than Hampton, and ran a 4.6 40.
In college, Hampton ran most of the time behind zone schemes, about two-thirds of his carries. The Bears are going to be closer to half zone and half gap scheme, if the way Johnson used the Detroit running game is similar. Still, at least Hampton has had that exposure to gap scheme running.
Hampton's pass receiving is not especially high quality, probably more so-so, but he did finish 37th in yards per route run among backs according to Pro Football Focus.
In the NFL, pass blocking is critical for three-down backs. No doubt Hampton would need to improve here like almost all backs.
"Hampton’s grades as a pass blocker were consistently low, so he might not start his career consistently playing on third down," Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke wrote. "Our draft guide notes that he has the frame to be a solid pass blocker."
He noted how Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, James Cook and Kenneth Walker III didn’t typically play on third downs. In Chicago, there is always Roschon Johnson for third downs as a pass blocker and the last coaching staff seemed to like Travis Homer, although this as more a myth than an actual proven fact visible with reps on film.
Hampton hasn't been overworked in college, although he did get 281 carries last year. It wasn't at the level of Jeanty's e. He had 622 rushes for 3,565 yards and 36 TDs, while catching 73 passes for 635 yards and four TDs.
There is another possibility for this interest in Hampton.
Dallas' has interest in him and it has long been known after his visit earlier there. Jeanty also would be unavailable to Dallas because the Raiders appear to have the inside track for him at No. 6.
If Ryan Poles actually has his eye on another back later then maybe some interest now in Hampton gets Jerry Jones to the negotiating table and gets the Bears an extra pick later if they agree to move back to No. 12.
It's more then likely, though, because of his 221-pound frame and top-end speed, the Bears have a real interest and will take a look at this option at No. 10.
