2025 NFL Draft: Best O-line prospects for Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears offense
It's great when an NFL general manager and head coach are in lockstep with each other, and that's the situation inside Halas Hall.
Both Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson have talked about the traits they're looking for in prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and two words have been repeated by both of them: intelligence and toughness.
With the NFL draft kicking off later this month, there are several offensive linemen who possess these traits and who will rank high on the Chicago Bears draft board.ESPN's Matt Bowen listed the 100 best prospects based on various traits, and there are three O-line prospects who made the cut who display exactly the kind of football IQ and ferocity that Poles and Johnson covet.
Armand Membou - Best Finisher/Most Explosive OL
If you want an offensive lineman who will play tough, Membou is your man. He actually hit Bowen's list twice, as the best finisher and the most explosive. Bowen writes: "Membou shows some nastiness when he finishes blocks... he drives defenders into the turf."
The Bears' O-line lost a lot of nastiness when Teven Jenkins departed in free agency, but they can get it right back if they select Membou in the draft.
Grey Zabel - Most Instinctive OL
Despite playing tackle in college, Zabel is expected to move inside to guard or center in the NFL. The Bears have loaded up the interior of the O-line in free agency, but that's a good thing for Zabel as it will give him time to adjust to NFL speed while learning from some of the best in the game. For an O-line prospect as smart as Zabel, this kind of mentoring could take his ceiling up to the next level.
Tate Ratledge - Best Play Demeanor on OL
Bears fans want a nasty offensive line, and Georgia's Tate Ratledge is a 2025 NFL draft prospect who will upgrade Chicago's nastiness.
"Ratledge plays angry up front, with a tenacious demeanor displayed on the tape. He's a culture-setter who could add an old-school feel to an offensive line room," Bowen wrote.
And let's be honest: Ratledge just looked like a dude who's destined to be a Bear.
