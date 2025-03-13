4 takeaways from Bears GM Ryan Poles' press conference announcing early offseason moves
Following a busy week that included big trades and multiple free agency signings, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles met with the media on Wednesday, along with head coach Ben Johnson and new Bears Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Grady Jarrett.
While his portion of the press conference was brief, Poles still shed some light on the 2025 free agency process.
Here are four takeaways for Bears fans.
1. Trading for Joe Thuney was 'unexpected'
It seems like Ryan Poles had been hoping that Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith would hit free agency but had to pivot once the Chiefs applied the franchise tag. And when he learned of the Chiefs' intention to trade Thuney, Poles knew he had to act quickly, and that's exactly what he did.
2. Poles learned of Grady Jarrett's availability the same way everyone else did
Even NFL executives sometimes get news from social media. Poles said he heard of Jarrett's availability on Monday morning when it was announced on social media, just like everyone else. He said he immediately checked out his player profile, made some calls to get an idea of Jarrett as a person, then made the deal.
3. The Bears want 'smart' offensive linemen
Poles and Johnson were in lockstep on this issue. When asked what they looked for in offensive linemen, especially on the interior of the O-line, both Johnson and Poles said they valued intelligence. The guards, and especially the center, need to be able to communicate with the quarterback, call out coverages, and recognize what the defense is doing, so every lineman they're adding to the team is someone they believe is smarter than most.
4. The Bears will not reach for a 'need' in the draft
When asked how his free agency acquisitions help or alter his draft plans, Poles responded that by loading up in the trenches, he now feels that he has the freedom to select whoever is the best player available when the Bears are on the clock.
That's going to be critical in the draft, because it means the Bears may be able to walk away from Round 1 with an electric playmaker like Ashton Jeanty.
