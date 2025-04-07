2025 NFL Draft: Best running back prospects for Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears offense
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson are in lockstep with what kind of offensive line they want to field this season. They want mean, nasty, and smart guys up front, and the upcoming 2025 NFL draft has a few options for them that fit the bill nicely.
Can the same be said about the running backs?
The Bears already have a shifty, outside runner in D'Andre Swift, but they lack a bruising, power back; the kind of guy who can punish the first defender (and even the second).
ESPN's Matt Bowen listed the Top 100 prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft based on intangible traits, and the running back class earned several notable inclusions.
Which ones are fits for the Bears and Ben Johnson? Let's take a look.
Omarion Hampton - Most powerful rusher
This one speaks for itself. Hampton, a 6-foot, 221-pounder, is a powerful runner who brings the thunder on a per-carry basis. As Bowen puts it, he has the strength to 'deliver body blows' to a defense and wear them down.
Cam Skattebo - Best contact balance
One of the most intriguing running backs in this year's draft, Skattebo is another powerful runner who refuses to go down on first contact. According to Bowen, Skattebo broke 69 tackles in 2024, which was second-best in the nation. His running style would perfectly complement Swift.
Kaleb Johnson - Most decisive rusher
Running lanes close fast in the NFL and a running back who hesitates is a running back who fails. That's where Iowa's Kaleb Johnson shines. With Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson directly in front of him, Johnson would find gaps against even the best defensive fronts, and he has the decisiveness to hit those holes and breakout for a huge gain up the middle.
Ashton Jeanty - Most explosive rusher
We can't talk about running back fits for Chicago without mentioning the Boise State phenom. Listed as the most explosive rusher, Bowen notes that 'with his compact frame and explosive movement, Jeanty can rip through tacklers or hit the gas to erase pursuit angles'.
Jeanty racked up 1,889 yards after first-contact in 2024. Not just total yards, that's only the yards he gained after discarding the first defender foolish enough to hit him. It's been years since the NFL has seen a better running back prospect, and his fit in Ben Johnson's offense would give him perennial All-Pro upside.
