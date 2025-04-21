2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears team needs could offer clue for first three picks
The best NFL general managers prioritize value over need in the NFL Draft, but every now and then, and in the most successful draft classes, value and need come together perfectly when a team is on the clock.
That could be the case for the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft, and not just in the first round. Their three biggest needs could be at positions with the most value when they're on the clock at picks 10, 39, and 41.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, the Bears' consensus team needs based on 2025 mock draft trends are as follows (and in this order): Running back, offensive tackle, edge, tight end, safety, defensive line, and wide receiver.
If we focus on the first three (RB, OT, Edge), the Bears are setting up perfectly to attack those positions, in that order, in the first and second rounds.
At No. 10 overall (or via a trade-up in Round 1), Chicago is considered a legitimate contender to win the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes. And even if Jeanty is snagged before GM Ryan Poles is on the clock, Omarion Hampton is a viable target who'd satisfy the Bears' biggest roster need.
At No. 39, a prospect like offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery would present fantastic value and check Chicago's second roster need off their list.
Then, at No. 41, an edge rusher like Nic Scourton should be on the board. He'd provide the Bears with a plug-and-play pass rusher early in his career.
It's a 2025 NFL Draft outcome that would make total sense. The Chicago Bears would add talented players (value) at unsettled positions (need) to form a draft class that would be nothing short of an 'A' grade.
