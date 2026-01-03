Caleb Williams' "insane throws" have one NFL legend rooting for him

Almost as suddenly as it arrived back in September, the 2025 NFL regular season has reached its end. In one week, the playoffs will begin, and 14 teams will make that final push for the Super Bowl. The Chicago Bears, for the first time since 2020, are part of that crowd after clinching the NFC North championship, and are trying to break through a field of experienced postseason squads.

Except for a handful of free agency signings, none of Chicago's starters have played in the postseason. This inexperience is a distinct disadvantage, and it's not even the only major problem for the Bears in the playoffs. Meanwhile, they're set to face either the Green Bay Packers, who have made the postseason five times in the last six years, or the Los Angeles Rams, who won the 2021 Super Bowl, in the Wild Card round.

Regardless, none of that has stopped NFL fans and analysts from throwing their support behind the Bears, including one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Rob Gronkowski. Now an analyst for FOX Sports, Gronkowski was asked which quarterback he believes deserves to win their first Super Bowl ring this year, and his answer might shock you.

"Caleb Williams," the four-time Super Bowl champion said. "What a turnaround it has been in Chicago with head coach Ben Johnson. [He's] just making crazy, insane throws and completing them as well."

Williams set to face a gauntlet of deserving quarterbacks in playoffs

Gronk's answer surely raised some eyebrows around the FOX Sports office, considering the other ringless quarterbacks in the playoffs. Former first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence and former second-overall pick CJ Stroud. Human highlight reels Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. And then there's Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player.

A fair argument could be made for each of these quarterbacks as the most deserving of their first ring this year, but Gronk's justification for picking Williams is simple: he's playing like a Super Bowl champion with 'crazy, insane throws', and has pulled off one of the most remarkable one-year turnarounds in recent history.

Remember that the prevailing narrative around Caleb Williams just one year ago was that the Bears once again picked a bust, and another QB from his class would go on to be a superstar. Now, with competent coaching and some help along the offensive line, Caleb Williams has already made the Bears division champions.

You can say some of the more veteran quarterbacks deserve a ring more, and you'd have a good point. But when you look at what Williams has been through already, from ever-moving goalposts in the media to the Bears' coaching failures derailing his rookie year, a championship ring for the 24-year-old would be one of the best stories in NFL history.

