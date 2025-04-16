2025 NFL Draft: Do the Chicago Bears need to trade into the Top 5?
The 2025 NFL draft class is shaping up to be an interesting one. It's true that there's great depth at several position groups. Many scouts and analysts think teams can find decent starters at running back or defensive tackle even in the fourth round.
The problem is that there are very few blue-chip prospects, guys who would be drafted in Round 1 of any draft class. In fact, there may only be four who qualify for that distinction, potentially leaving the Chicago Bears, who select 10th overall, out in the rain. If the Bears want to add a Day 1 impact player, they're likely going to have to trade up to make that happen.
The four prospects at the top of almost every big board, in some order, are: Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, and Ashton Jeanty.
Hunter and Carter are not realistic targets for Chicago. They're almost certainly going second and third overall, and those teams (the Browns and the Giants) are unlikely to pass on such elite prospects. That leaves just two blue chippers as legitimate possibilities for the Bears.
Most mock drafts have Graham selected fifth overall to the Jaguars and Jeanty sixth to the Raiders. Of course, that could change on draft night, and these teams could secretly be targeting different players, but both Graham and Jeanty fill an obvious need for both teams and would be high-level players. It makes too much sense.
Realistically, then, if the Bears want to add an elite prospect, they must trade with the Patriots, who currently have the 4th overall pick. Would the Patriots want to trade back? That's still a mystery, but we know the Patriots have holes up and down their roster. They likely can't afford to turn up their noses at a trade that would net them extra assets.
What would that trade look like? According to Drafttek's trade value chart, Chicago could potentially swap their first-round pick with New England and only have to throw in the 39th overall selection. If that's all it takes to land a dominant running back or 3-tech, GM Ryan Poles may feel compelled to pull the trigger.
Some fans will scoff at the notion of Chicago trading up. Sure, the Bears still have quite a few roster holes themselves and that extra second-rounder could help immensely. But if the Bears want to seriously compete in 2025, they need to add a Day 1 impact starter in this year's draft.
Besides, that extra pick came from the Carolina Panthers in their trade for the first-overall pick in 2023. Pulling this off would mean that Chicago's deal with Carolina resulted in adding DJ Moore, Darnell Wright, Caleb Williams, and either Ashton Jeanty or Mason Graham.
I'd call that a solid return-on-investment.
Subscribe to the BearsTalk Podcast on YouTube and your favorite podcast provider.