2025 NFL Draft: ESPN's Mina Kimes makes the case for Ashton Jeanty to the Chicago Bears
Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is one of the few elite prospects available in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's a player often connected to the Chicago Bears as a first-round target to replace D'Andre Swift in the backfield.
And while Jeanty would supercharge the Bears' offense, the odds he slides to No. 10 overall remain low. In fact, it feels like the chances he's still on the board for Chicago are getting worse.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 5 overall) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall) are both very real possibilities for Jeanty, and the Carolina Panthers (No. 8 overall) have made it clear they're ready to trade out if a team wants to jump up.
So, yeah, it may be nothing more than fantasy football wishful thinking that Jeanty will run wild at Soldier Field next season.
Still, Bears fans shouldn't give up all hope. Especially not after ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes painted a picture suggesting Chicago would be Jeanty's best first-round fit.
Check it out:
Kimes made a strong argument about the type of team that could justify selecting Jeanty, and it largely depends on the state of the offensive line.
"I think when you look at the top 10, thinking about places where you want to take him, a team that comes to mind is Chicago for me," Kimes said. "One that has put a lot of money into fixing their offensive line, because if you stick him behind a bad offensive line, that's not a good draft pick."
Kimes is spot on. Selecting a running back in the first round should be reserved for teams that have the kind of offensive line that can support him by paving running lanes and allowing him to showcase the skils that made him a first-round prospect.
Otherwise, it's a wasted pick. And, hopefully, the Jaguars and Raiders realize that.
Subscribe to the BearsTalk Podcast on YouTube and your favorite podcast provider.