2025 NFL Schedule: Bears will battle Commanders on Monday Night Football
The best way for the Chicago Bears to avenge last season's Fail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders is to embarrass Jayden Daniels and company in a rematch on national television, which is the exact opportunity they'll have in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.
The Bears and Commanders will be featured in prime time on Monday Night Football in Week 6, according to NBC's JP Finlay.
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders is must-see TV
The Hail Mary heard around the world all but ended the Chicago Bears' 2024 season, and absolutely ended Matt Eberflus' tenure as head coach. The Bears were 4-2 entering the fateful Week 8 matchup against the Commanders; the loss jump-started a franchise-worst 10-game losing streak.
Quarterback Caleb Williams suffered the biggest blow from the defeat. Remember: Williams led the Bears down the field on what should've been a game-winning scoring drive. Had Chicago held onto the victory, the narrative around Williams and Daniels' rookie seasons may have ended much differently. The Bears would've been 5-2, with Williams outdueling his first-round classmate. Instead, Daniels went on to enjoy a near-MVP rookie year.
But that was last year. The Chicago Bears, under new coach Ben Johnson, are beginning a new chapter. And there's no better way for them to announce their arrival than an early-season upset win over Daniels and company.