Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Schedule: Week 16 divisional clash revealed
The 2025 NFL schedule will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, but the league is slowly leaking matchups that will be nationally televised.
For the Chicago Bears, that means a renewal of the NFL's longest-running rivalry against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 on FOX.
It's a home game for the Bears.
The Bears will begin the 2025 NFL season with expectations as high as they've been in many years. The addition of head coach Ben Johnson and the complete overhaul of the offensive line have second-year quarterback Caleb Williams on the launching pad of superstardom. As a result, the Bears are projected to be a popular choice for national games.
Chicago ended the 2024 season with a victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field, snapping a 10-game losing streak to their most hated rival. Now, with playoff hopes growing inside Halas Hall, the late-season tilt against Green Bay could prove to be a critical factor in Johnson's first season in charge leading to a playoff berth.
We'll continue covering all of the Chicago Bears 2025 NFL schedule leaks as well as the complete 18-week breakdown once its published.