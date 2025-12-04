How does the Bears current roster stack up to the 2018 team?

The Bears are 9-3 for the first time since 2010. That's right. They didn't reach nine wins before losing four games in 2018, which was their best season (by a long shot) in recent memory. They started 8-3 before losing in overtime against the Giants in Week 13.

Chicago beat the Rams 15-6 the following week, and that was the game where they proved, without a shadow of a doubt, that they were real. There are substantial parallels between that game and last week's 24-15 win over Philadelphia. What other similarities can be made between that team and this year's squad?

For starters, both teams had very opportunistic defenses. The 2018 Bears led the league with 36 takeaways, and this year's squad currently leads the league with 26 of them. Both teams pace the league by a relatively wide margin (they had five more than the second-place team in '18 and currently have four more than the second-place team).

They also both feature promising second-year QBs and a first-year head coach who instilled a winning culture in the locker room. (or at least seemingly instilled a strong culture, in the case of the 2018 squad). Both teams were considered fraudulent for beating up on lesser opponents before getting a signature late-season win.

Notably, both teams also benefited from a strong offseason. Ryan Pace was named the Executive of the Year by Sporting News for his efforts ahead of the 2018 season. If the team continues their winning ways through the remainder of the regular season, I think Ryan Poles is a strong candidate for the same honor.

Now for the differences. There are quite a few of them.

Most importantly, they have polar opposite strengths and weaknesses. The 2018 squad had one of the best defensive seasons in recent memory. I already mentioned their success in the turnover department, but they were also the league's best defense at stopping the run. They also allowed the third-fewest total yards, finished the year with 50 sacks (third-most in the NFL), and allowed an NFL-best 17.7 points per game. Sheer dominance.

Meanwhile, this year's squad is very much boom-or-bust on defense. They've given up the sixth-most yards and eighth-most points in the league. The offense, on the other hand, is their bread and butter. They rank second in rushing, sixth in total yards, and eighth in points. They're averaging 31 more yards per game than the 2018 squad, which was the most effective Bears offense we've seen since this season.

Now it's time to get down to the brass tax. How do the two teams stack up in a position-by-position breakdown?

Quarterback: 2025

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What if I told you the 2018 Bears actually averaged two more passing yards per game than this year's squad (222.8 to 220.4)? I personally was a bit surprised to learn that. I know 2018 Pro Bowl Mitch Trubisky was the best version of Mitch Trubisky, but he was still not as good as Caleb Williams. It's not particularly close, either, in my opinion.

There was a lot of smoke and mirrors with Chicago's passing game in 2018. It was a Matt Nagy masterclass (before he lost the locker room and alienated Trubisky). Ben Johnson has had a similar masterclass this year, but Williams has shown more progress with concepts (and throws) that instill confidence in both where he's at and where he's going. Williams might have only a slight edge right now, but it'll be a landslide victory when it's all said and done.

Running back: 2025

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) avoids a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This would've leaned heavily towards 2018 before the season began, but Chicago's running game has been on fire since the Bye Week. The offensive line deserves much credit for the increased efficiency, but the backs have also played remarkably well. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai look like one of the league's best backfield duos right now.

Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen were one helluva duo in their own right, but Howard always seemed like a square peg in a round hole under Nagy's offense. He had his worst season to that point with just over 900 yards on the ground (and only 3.7 yards per attempt). Cohen, meanwhile, had his best season in 2018, when he had over 1100 total yards and eight touchdowns. Still, I think the current squad has the edge with how they've played recently.

Pass catchers: 2025

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Chicago's current group of pass-catchers might be the most talented (or at least the most deep) unit they've ever had. The only Bears squad of years past that would rival them (and would probably have the edge) was the 2013 squad featuring Matt Forte, Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery, and Martellus Bennett.

To their credit, the Bears completely revamped their receiving corps ahead of the 2018 season. You could argue that prime Allen Robinson is the best player in this equation (although he didn't reach his peak form in Chicago until 2019). Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller were solid contributors behind him, but that trio isn't nearly as talented as Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Luther Burden III. Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet both clear Trey Burton, as well (with the former clearing him by a mile).

Offensive line: 2025

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) celebrates the Bears win against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

You would have to go back much further than 2018 to find a better offensive line than the one the Bears have assembled. They are one of the best units in the league and have spearheaded a rushing attack that appears poised to run over anyone. They've also been increasingly dominant in pass protection since inserting Ozzy Trapilo into the lineup.

The Bears also had a solid starting five in 2018, which featured two Pro Bowlers in Charles Leno Jr. and Cody Whitehair. Kyle Long and James Daniels were also solid starters at both of the guard spots. However, Bobby Massie was a bit of a turnstile at right tackle. I think the recent ascension of Trapilo gives this unit a clear edge.

Defensive line: 2018

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) during the second half at Soldier Field. The Minnesota Vikings won 17-9. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images | Jon Durr-Imagn Images

Aaaaaand there it is. You could make a strong argument that the defensive line discrepancy is the most glaring mismatch between the squads. The 2018 Bears' defensive line was the strength of their team. Meanwhile, the current defensive line is arguably their biggest weakness (although they've been performing better since Austin Booker rejoined the lineup). They desperately need to address the edge rusher spot in the offseason.

Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, and Eddie Goldman fed families in 2018. Montez Sweat would've started opposite Mack (over Leonard Floyd), and Grady Jarrett (and maybe Gervon Dexter) would've played roles as situational pass-rushers. I'm not sure anyone else on this defensive line would've seen the field on that defense.

Linebackers: 2018

Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) runs with the ball after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Before this season, this was another group that seemed to lean heavily in favor of the 2018 team. However, Tremaine Edmunds' resurgence this year turns the comparison into an interesting conversation. He and T.J. Edwards are a quality linebacker duo when healthy, and the depth has (somewhat surprisingly) really come through clutch in recent weeks.

Still, I think the 2018 squad has the edge in terms of overall impact. Rookie Roquan Smith played a major role right out of the gate, and Danny Trevathan was a rock-solid starter next to him. The 2018 season was just before his speed fell off a cliff.

Secondary: 2025

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I know this one might be controversial. I've gone back and forth on it, myself. This comes with the obvious caveat that each secondary is at full health. It's tough to say this year's secondary is better than it was in 2018 based on how dominant Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson were that year. The latter was (momentarily) the best player involved in this conversation. His peak didn't last long, but that was one of the most dominant single-season performances from a safety in recent memory. Still, I have to give the nod to this year's group, considering how well they've performed through attrition.

Jaylon Johnson is a better overall player than Fuller was. Kevin Byard III has played at a similar level to Jackson (which is saying a lot). Kyler Gordon would've easily started at nickel over Bryce Callahan. Tyrique Stevenson is on a similar tier to Prince Amukamara, and Nahshon Wright has arguably been even better than him this year. Jaquan Brisker is also a similar player (in really every aspect) to Adrian Amos. That group was great, but this one is better. We just haven't been able to see them at full strength.

Special teams: 2025

Jan 6, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) misses a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-Imagn Images | Quinn Harris-Imagn Images

I don't want to talk about it. My therapist told me not to. The 2025 team has the clear edge here. I love Cairo Santos, and that's all I'm going to say about it.