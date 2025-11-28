Bears' strong running game leads team to an upset win over the Eagles

How's that for a statement! The Bears came away with a 24-15 upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles and looked every bit like a contender in the process.

With the win, the Bears moved to 9-3 and, more importantly, maintained their stranglehold on the division. They're a half-game ahead of the Packers and two games ahead of the Lions. They also moved ahead of Philadelphia in the standings, and would be the number two seed if the season ended today.

How did they pull it off? By setting the clock back roughly 70 years. They largely took the air out of the ball. 47 carries for 281 yards on the ground. Do you want to know a fun stat?

Entering today's game, the Eagles hadn't allowed a single 100-yard rusher this entire season. They've been middle-of-the-pack against the run, but no one reached the century mark.

Nevertheless, both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai had over 100 yards through the first three quarters. They finished the game with 18 carries for 125 yards and 22 attempts for 130 yards, respectively. Absolutely ridiculous production against one of the league's most talented defensive lines.

Before D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai today, the last time Bears had two running backs each rush for over 100 yards in the same game was in 1985.



Walter Payton had 105 yards and Matt Suhey had 102 yards in a 24–3 win over the Lions. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 28, 2025

They were reeling after last week's loss against the Cowboys, but this Eagles team has truly never been punched in the mouth like they were today. The Bears dominated the line of scrimmage from the opening snap (they ran for 142 yards in the first half) and continued to do so throughout the remainder of the game.

The Bears' offensive line deserves much credit for the masterful performance on the ground, but they're far from the only ones who deserve their flowers. Rookie Kyle Monangai, who was selected with the 233rd pick in the seventh round, looks like one of the biggest steals in the entire class. He was decisive and powerful today, often moving piles singlehandedly. D'Andre Swift, who did his part in consistently keeping the chains moving, also had one of his best games of the year.

The only rookie RB with multiple 100+ yard rushing games...



Kyle Monangai (7th Round Pick) pic.twitter.com/SDLoHR64Pg — Underdog (@Underdog) November 28, 2025

While he might not win many popularity contests, general manager Ryan Poles also deserves a ton of credit for putting this team together. He put this offensive line together (after years of sheer ineptitude up front) and, more importantly, convinced one of the league's top offensive masterminds to come to Chicago. Ben Johnson is the catalyst for the team's 9-3 start. He's been everything advertised and then some.

Chicago has now won 9 of 10 games (including their fifth straight) after starting the year 0-2. They proved, without a shadow of a doubt, that they deserve to be mentioned among the elite teams in the NFL. They can beat anyone when they're on top of their game.

This performance will surely quiet down the fraud allegations, huh?