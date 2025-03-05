Bears fans celebrate, rip Chiefs, over Joe Thuney trade: 'it's Mahover'
We’re still days away from the opening of the NFL’s free agency period, and weeks away from the NFL Draft, and the Chicago Bears are already doing stuff.
And the majority of that stuff involves the offensive line.
Joe Thuney hasn't yet gotten measured for his navy-and-orange uni, but that hasn’t stopped Bears Twitter from taking a victory lap.
The trade is reported to be for the Bears' fourth-round pick in 2026, meaning, Chicago doesn't have to pay in draft currency until next year, and even then, it isn't all that steep of a price. Thuney is scheduled to make $15.5 million in 2025, according to Over the Cap.