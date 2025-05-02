4 Chicago Bears veterans who face tough training camp battles this summer
Very few players in the NFL are guaranteed starting roles on a year-to-year basis. There are the franchise quarterbacks like Pat Mahomes and the superstar receivers like Justin Jefferson, but most players enter every training camp knowing that they have to earn their spot as one of the 22 starters, and the Chicago Bears are no different.
In the 2025 NFL draft, GM Ryan Poles made some waves with some of his additions and set off speculation, fair or not, on whether certain veterans have one foot out the door.
Here's a list of four returning starters who might face competition for their jobs if they don't bring their A-game.
1. Braxton Jones
The NFL can be a cruel world, especially when injuries derail a career. Jones, a former fifth-round pick, had been solidly above-average over the last three seasons as Chicago's starting left tackle, but a brutal leg injury in December has thrown his future with the Bears in doubt.
He's expected to be limited to start training camp, and there's no telling how long it will take for him to be considered fully cleared. Meanwhile, Kiran Amegadjie will finally be fully healthy and ready to prove he wasn't a wasted third-round pick in 2024, and rookie Ozzy Trapilo, dubbed by some analysts to be the most 'pro-ready' offensive tackle from the 2025 NFL draft, will also be tried out at left tackle.
2. Roschon Johnson
While the Bears did not add the kind of dynamic running back who could push D'Andre Swift down the depth chart, the prospect they did select in the seventh round should put Roschon Johnson on notice.
Kyle Monangai (Ruters) specializes as a bruising, hard-hitting runner between the tackles, picking up tough yards and breaking tackles en route to the endzone on goal-to-go situations.
In other words, exactly the role that Roschon Johnson has filled over the past two years. Poles did name-drop Johnson in a recent interview as a player he's excited to see this summer, so he's far from a guaranteed camp cut. But that pressure to perform is going to be made even greater with the presence of Monangai.
3. Tyrique Stevenson
The 2024 NFL season was a roller coaster for the second-year cornerback. Stevenson made some great plays, including a pick-six in Chicago's Week 1 win over Tennessee, but also had one of the most boneheaded moves of the season when he was caught taunting Washington Commanders fans, even after the ball had been snapped, moments before giving up the game-winning Hail Mary touchdown.
Safe to say his starting spot is on thin ice, especially since the Bears added Zah Frazier in the draft. Frazier is a tall, long, speedy cornerback who has the traits to challenge for the CB2 spot opposite two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson. Stevenson has the advantage of experience, but that experience won't mean much if he gets outhustled and outplayed in camp.
1. Cole Kmet
While Kmet is in no danger of losing his starting spot right away, his long-term future with the team is slightly in doubt since the Bears selected tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick, and it may have nothing at all to do with Kmet's level of play. But the Bears have an affordable out from the $40 million extension he signed two years ago after this season, and that's something they may consider if everything in 2025 goes according to plan.
That plan is winning on the back of an explosive offense, which would mean some key young players would be in line for big contracts. Darnell Wright could potentially reset the market at right tackle next year. Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, if they both hit their ceilings, could do the same for their position groups in 2027.
Keeping this offense together could very soon become difficult from a financial perspective, and that could potentially leave Kmet on the outside looking in, especially if Loveland himself lives up to the hype.