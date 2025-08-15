4 Chicago Bears with the most to prove in Preseason Week 2 vs. Bills
The Chicago Bears will welcome the Buffalo Bills to Soldier Field in Week 2's Sunday night preseason game. It will be the first on-field exposure for the Bears' starters in 2025, making this game have a bit more meaning than most summer scrimmages.
While overreactions are common during the preseason, there's sure to be a massive response to whatever happens in Chicago this weekend.
It's especially true for these four players who have the most to prove to new head coach, Ben Johnson.
Caleb Williams
This one's obvious. After sitting out the first preseason game, Williams will get his first chance to silence the talking heads who view him as the top bust candidate in 2025. There was speculation that Johnson was hiding an underprepared Williams in the first preseason game, and while that certainly seems like nothing more than a wild Colin Cowherd hot take, Williams must execute at a relatively high level to keep the next wave of takes at bay.
D'Andre Swift
Swift was the focal point of criticism throughout the offseason, and running back was a popular position that Bears fans wanted upgraded. The only addtion Ryan Poles made to the running back room was seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, who impressed as a runner against the Dolphins. Swift has legit ability to be an explosive weapon in Johnson's offense; he has to showcase those skills against Buffalo. If he struggles, the calls for Monangai to get more first-team reps will grow louder.
Braxton Jones
Jones has taken the lead in the left tackle competition. If he has a strong game against the Bills, he'll all but slam the door shut. Ozzy Trapilo is now taking reps at right tackle, while Theo Benedet continues to climb the depth chart at left tackle. It all amounts to Jones returning to his starting role, but he still has work to do. An extended look in Preseason Week 2 is required.
Luther Burden
Burden, the Bears' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was greeted by Bears fans with first-round fanfare. But his soft-tissue injury in minicamp lingered into the start of training camp, and he's fallen behind Olamide Zaccheaus on the depth chart. In fact, the gap is pretty sizable. For Burden to have any chance at becoming a key early-season contributor for the Bears, he'll have to showcase his first-round traits in the preseason. He ended last week's game with two catches for 29 yards. He looked good, but he needs to do more.