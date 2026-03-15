Top 10 Chicago Bears Candidates Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2026

Breakout years come in all shapes and sizes, like the players who have them.

They're highly subjective situations and not based solely on a number or some analytic website's assessment. What some people consider a breakout season might not be, but when a player has one it should be obvious.

The Bears have 10 players who look primed for breakout seasons.

Some are better situated for one than others. With some, it seems like a long shot but they are candidates nonetheless. For some, it's their last chance and they need a breakout season

Here are the 10 Bears breakout candidates ranked in order.

Well said by @danwiederer He feels like the Bears have done more rearranging than they have done upgrading so far.



This. That’s a problem when your QB is on a rookie deal and you were a game away from the NFC championship. — CHICAGO BEARS (@BearsFanatic312) March 12, 2026

10. T Braxton Jones

For their 2022 fifth-round pick, it's a one-year reprieve to show he can be the player they saw budding in 2023 and early 2024 before his ankle injury. Last year Jones didn't seem headed for a particularly good season before being benched and then injured again. He had one good blocking game per Pro Football Focus grades, that against Dallas. Two of the other three games rated as lousy, as he tried coming back from ankle surgery. People forget how in 2024 before his injury, he ranked 17th among all tackles in pass blocking despite allowing seven sacks and committing 12 penalties, or that he was the 10th best run blocker at tackle as a fifth-round rookie. Jones has been through so much negative that it almost seems as likely he bombs out again as it does he takes the job over free agent Jedrick Wills and undrafted Theo Benedet. But there's a chance based on his early production.

Caleb Williams and a healthy LT Braxton Jones will be just fine… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lZnfRIqnKJ — Bears Luchador 🐻 (@Bears_Luchador) March 10, 2026

9. CB Tyrique Stevenson

The Hail Mary is the stain that just keeps on giving. However, Stevenson always has flashes and then turns the other way. There is talent in there to play man-to-man coverage somewhere. Can Al Harris bring it out of him in a contract year? And will this be the year a mature version of Stevenson allows this? At this point, it wouldn't be a shock if the Bears drafted a cornerback on Day 2 because of Stevenson's past failures, but they have given him a chance and must like his chances because they let Nahshon Wright leave on a $5.5 million contract for next year when they could have kept him and just cut Stevenson at a net $3.2 million gain for the cap. That's only a $2.3 million difference, which isn't really enough to influence any roster decisions.

Tyrique Stevenson is better than Wright. — Magnetic Curses (Sulley) (@KangintheNorth) March 12, 2026

8. RB Kyle Monangai

While a 4.6-yard average and 783 rushing yards might seem like a breakout year for any rookie seventh-round pick, he's capable of so much more considering he went over six rushing attempts and 19 yards only once in the first six weeks. Give him a 17-game season with similar responsibilities as he had the final 11 weeks and playoffs, and you might see the Bears achieve a rarity with two 1,000-yard rushers.

Kyle Monangai this Season:



First 5 Games:



4.4 — Rushes Per Game

16.2 — Yards Per Game



Last 8 Games:



14.1 — Rushes Per Game

70.9 — Yards Per Game



Bright future for the Bears Rookie RB 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rz0p631rei — BearsMuse (@ChiBearsMuse) December 19, 2025

7. DT Gervon Dexter

There's a speech in a movie that needs to be given to Dexter. It's Mel Gibson as William Wallace in Braveheart telling Robert the Bruce (Angus MacFayden) he sees greatness and leadership in him and imploring him "... just lead them to freedom, they'd follow you, and so would I." Dexter only needs to show he can play run defense. His pressure rate and sacks are fine for a defensive tackle, although he's capable of more. If he figures out how to be a run defender in his contract year, he'll be a worthwhile future investment and a potentially dominant defender. If not, he might not even get an extension offer.

Starting Gervon Dexter again would be GM malpractice.



We need to be realistic and act like we watched the games last year. https://t.co/FnPTTQwAAQ — Conrad Sports Network (@DarrylConrad) February 3, 2026

6. WR Rome Odunze

Ryan Poles seemed to give Odunze the benefit of the doubt when he mentioned the broken foot holding back his production last year. He averaged five catches and 74 yards a game in the first four games while making five TD catches. The groundwork was put down, but he didn't go out for injury until December. From that fourth week through Week 13, Odunze averaged three catches for 45.6 yards and scored on touchdown. That couldn't be blamed totally on injury because the foot became too severe to play on at the start of December. In the playoffs, he had four receptions for 88 yards. Odunze shows the big-play potential with his yards after the catch and tied for the team lead for third-down receptions, but just didn't break the barrier to big-time production. The injury couldn't be totally to blame. This is his year to make the breakthrough because his fifth-year option decision will be next spring. You'd think he would rank higher on the list but his sense of urgency just hasn't seemed to be there.

#Bears WR Rome Odunze through three games:



• 16 receptions (T-16th)

• 227 receiving yards (11th)

• 4 receiving touchdowns (T-1st)

• 75.3 PFF receiving grade (18th)

• 132.8 targeted passer rating (9th)



He’s turning into a star right before our eyes. pic.twitter.com/Yl2rCH0EdL — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 23, 2025

5. DE Austin Booker

The ascension began after he came off injured reserve in his second season. After six weeks, it was like the light turned on. For his last six games, including the playoffs, Booker had 4 1/2 sacks, 15 pressures, eight quarterback its, 26 tackles and four for loss. He had made 2 1/2 sacks and 11 pressures in his first 23 games. Booker looks like the real deal and could put up much bigger sack and pressures numbers in Year 3.

Chicago not spending big $$$ or trading for a DL could mean one or a combination of many things:



1) Chicago believes in Austin Booker

6'5" 245 lbs just under 34" arm length

23 yrs old

-Booker finished the season with 3.5 sacks in the last 4 games and 1 sack in 2 playoff games… — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) March 13, 2026

4. TE Colston Loveland

To most tight ends, 58 catches and six touchdowns might represent a breakout rookie season. However, Loveland looks capable of much more. He was only 12th among tight ends in receptions last year because he had only 11 catches for 116 yards and no TDs through Week 8. With his miracle game-winning TD catch and run to start November, Loveland finished his last 12 games, including the playoffs, with 59 receptions for 790 yards and six TDs. There is so much more coming from a tight end who will be a main target in Ben Johnson's offense and chasing passes from a QB who now has a better grasp of that offense.

Since 2019, top 5 PFF Receiving grades for rookie TEs

1. Brock Bowers

2. Chigoziem Okonkwo

3. Kyle Pitts

4. Sam Laporta

5. Colston Loveland



Only 1 of those players was also in the top 15 in run blocking grades: Colston Loveland (3rd) pic.twitter.com/y6Ln2Mzmig — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) November 25, 2025

3. WR Luther Burden

Burden finished third in the NFL in yards per route run, so he is a big play waiting to happen. Just like with Loveland, he got a late start on production because of injuries during his first offseason of work. He had 13 catches for 171 yards with a TD in his first eight weeks, then 40 receptions for 547 yards and a TD through the playoffs. All of that came with DJ Moore taking targets he might have otherwise had. Moore isn't there now. Loveland will get more of a season playing the slot position that Johnson's offense seemed to run through at Detroit.

Bears WR1 Luther Burdenpic.twitter.com/gJr4vhI2kH — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 5, 2026

2. DB Kyler Gordon

He not only looks capable of a breakout season, he also needs one. They gave him the big contract extension and instead of missing several games due to injuries like in 2022-24, he missed almost the full season, making into the lineup for five games including the playoffs. His 23 regular-season games lost to injuries puts him in the place where he needs the interception and forced-fumble production associated with a defensive playmaker position like slot cornerback in a Dennis Allen defensive scheme. Allen admitted several times to Gordon's potential but they just haven't had the chance to see enough of it. Turnovers, tackles for loss, sacks of blitzes and general havoc could ensue in a Gordon breakthrough year that injuries have prevented to date.

When Sean McVay told Dennis Allen that he kicked their ass, this is the kinda stuff he was talking about



In 1Q, Kyler Gordon is the nickel on the trips side. Stafford motions the inside receiver out to get some info and gets no reaction from Gordon. When the ball is snapped,… pic.twitter.com/FkASOKrmwl — Luke O’Grady (@LukeOGrady) January 22, 2026

1. QB Caleb Williams

When he has done what he accomplished in terms of comeback wins and big plays last year in his first year within the offense, and did this with a 58.1% completion rate, it only stands to reason the best is yet to come. It's not even close. The 4,000-yard barrier should be passed without even thinking about it. If the offensive line holds up with a new center, and the running game and pass blocking continue to be as effective as last year, there is no limit to the leap he can make in touchdown productivity and passer efficiency. Williams had a breakout season as a winner in 2025. He can have a breakout season as a quarterback in 2026.

Per @NextGenStats

Caleb Williams threw his game-tying touchdown pass to Cole Kmet from 26.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage.



No quarterback since 2016 had completed a pass from a depth of more than 22 yards. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 19, 2026

X: BearsOnSI