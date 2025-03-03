4 Free agents the Chicago Bears should poach from NFC North rivals in 2025 free agency
NFL free agency begins in one week and many fans and analysts expect the Chicago Bears to be major players. After drafting Caleb Williams in 2024 and hiring Ben Johnson this offseason, their expectations in 2025 are to win now, and that's tough to do following a five-win season.
Fortunately, the Bears have plenty of salary cap space and a top-10 pick to address the trenches and potentially add a young playmaker on a rookie deal.
Making things harder for Chicago is playing in the NFC North. Adding an infusion of talent through free agency will go a long way to bridging that talent gap, but the Bears could get even closer if they poach some key players from their division rivals.
Here are four names that GM Ryan Poles should have on his radar.
1. Kevin Zeitler - Guard
At 34 years old, Zeiter would not be a long-term solution for the Bears at right guard, but he would provide immediate stability at the biggest hole currently on the offensive line. By bringing in Zeitler, who spent just one year with Ben Johnson in Detroit, the Bears would buy themselves some time to find their right guard of the future, ideally in this year's draft.
2. Camryn Bynum - Free Safety
Safety is an underrated need for the Bears. Jaquan Brisker has been excellent, but he's developed a worrying trend of missing games due to concussions. His longevity is in questions. Kevin Byard, signed by Poles last year, was solid in 2024 but he's on the wrong side of 30.
Enter Bynum. He's been a good-not-great safety for Minnesota since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2021. He wouldn't break the bank either, leaving plenty of cap space to devote to the trenches.
3. TJ Slaton - Defensive Tackle
Chicago's run defense was putrid in 2024, especially after they lost Andrew Billings to a season-ending injury. They can't allow one player to be their sole run-stopper, and that's where Slaton comes in.
Despite a poor grade from Pro Football Focus, Slaton ended the season #1 in ESPN's run-stop win rate metric, helping Green Bay's defense finish sixth against the run. Slaton would be a solid depth piece to put on the field in obvious run situations and as insurance in case Billings still isn't totally healthy in 2025.
4. Dalton Risner - Guard
Back to the offensive line for more quality depth. Risner spent the last two years in Minnesota, where he played both left guard and right guard. He finished 2024 as Pro Football Focus' 13th highest graded guard in pass protection but was abysmal in the run game.
Depending on who else the Bears sign and draft, Risner would provide great depth along the interior of the offensive line and is projected to earn just $3.4 million AAV. That's good value. Plus, after a 68-sack season, Bears fans would probably be okay with an interior line that's much better at protecting Caleb Williams than opening lanes for D'Andre Swift.
