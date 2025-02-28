Surprise contender for Bears' first-round pick shines at 2025 NFL Combine
The Chicago Bears' need to upgrade their offensive line has been well-documented this offseason. It ranks as GM Ryan Poles' top priority, and with the Kansas City Chiefs using the franchise tag on guard Trey Smith, the likelihood of the Bears using their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on an offensive lineman has gone way up.
But Poles is not the type of general manager to shy away from taking the best player available, even if there's a more pressing need on the roster. And in this year's first round, the best player who could be available when the Bears are on the clock might not be an offensive lineman.
Instead, it might be Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. could solve Chicago Bears' pass rush problem
If the Bears' biggest need is their offensive line, the defensive line — specifically, a pass rusher — is right behind it.
Pearce's performance at the 2025 NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, which included a 1.56 10-yard split, makes him a prime candidate to fill that pass-rush need at No. 10 overall.
Pearce was a first-round candidate for the Chicago Bears before the NFL Combine; now, Chicago might need a little luck for him to still be available at No. 10 overall.
James Pearce Jr. began the 2024 college football season as a legitimate candidate to be the first overall pick. And while he enjoyed a fine season, he didn't quite make a big enough splash to maintain his preseason momentum. That's all changed now.
Pearce was dubbed one of Pro Football Focus' top standouts from the defensive line drills in the 2025 Combine.
"It didn’t start off great with a puzzling 31-inch vertical," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "However, he bounced back with a 10-foot-3 broad jump and then absolutely wowed with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and an equally impressive 1.56-second 10-yard split. Those numbers were the 96th percentile and 93rd percentile for the position, respectively."
Pearce finished the 2024 season with 38 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 13 tackles for loss in 13 games. He finished his career at Tennesse with 19 sacks over three seasons.
The Bears will target pass rushers in free agency, with top names like Josh Sweat in play. But Pearce’s explosive NFL Combine showing could make Poles rethink passing on a twitchy edge rusher in Round 1, no matter the offensive line situation.
