4 takeaways from the Chicago Bears signing center Drew Dalman in 2025 NFL free agency
The Chicago Bears are having as close to a perfect offseason as possible after signing former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman on the first day of 2025 NFL free agency.
Dalman agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears, ending their seemingly endless search for a plug-and-play center who is a set-it-and-forget-it starter.
Here are four takeaways from the Bears' massive signing.
Drew Dalman completes Bears' interior offensive line rebuild
The Bears' recent additions of Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson at guard were already a massive improvement over 2024's starting lineup, even if Chicago didn't make a move at center. Adding Dalman to the new trio of starters puts a gigantic bow on what could go down as one of the most impactful offseasons the Bears have had in many years.
While most of the attention given to an offensive line is on the left and right tackles, the interior has quickly become incredibly important as modern-day defensive tackles become quicker and more disruptive. Dalman's established himself as a sound pass protector whose high football IQ is an asset for his linemates and quarterback in making offensive line calls and adjusting to pressure.
Dalman and Caleb Williams will be attached at the hip and will form one of the most important on-field relationships for the foreseeable future in Chicago.
Dalman has two-contract potential in Chicago
Unlike 32-year-old Joe Thuney, Dalman has the potential to be a key starter for the Chicago Bears for a long time. He's only 26 years old, and with interior offensive linemen proving capable of playing into their mid-30s, Dalman has a chance to be a long-term fixture in the Bears' starting lineup.
Adding players who are entering their prime and have the potential to be on the roster for more than one contract is the best possible outcome in free agency. It's like a more expensive NFL Draft; teams hope their rookie class produces guys who earn a second contract. If a GM can land a player like that in free agency, it's worth the cost of doing business.
Chicago Bears' offensive line turning into a strength
Who would've thought that one day into 2025 NFL free agency, the Chicago Bears offensive line would begin to look like one of the team's strengths?
That's where we are after the Dalman signing. Remember: Darnell Wright, one of the league's top young right tackles, was already in place for 2025. Now, with two new guards and the top free-agent center added, the only question remaining on the offensive line is left tackle, where Braxton Jones has actually been pretty solid.
But Jones is coming off a major leg injury suffered late in the 2024 season. The Bears could still look to upgrade left tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft.
No matter what Ryan Poles decides to do at left tackle, the Chicago Bears' offensive line now warrants league-wide respect. And it's been a long time since Bears fans could say that.
Drew Dalman gives Bears flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
Speaking of the 2025 NFL Draft, adding Dalman means the Bears can now take the best player available at No. 10 overall. Chicago's offensive line is 80% set, and that's assuming Jones isn't already locked in at left tackle.
I'd expect Poles to pivot to the defensive line in Round 1 while shifting back to the offensive line with one of his two second-round picks.
