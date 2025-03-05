Bear Digest

Awesome stat proves how much the Chicago Bears improved after Joe Thuney trade

The Chicago Bears won the Joe Thuney trade, and this stat proves why.

Bryan Perez

Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Data often helps tell a deeper part of a story, and when analyzing the Chicago Bears' trade for Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, there's one statistic that screams just how big of an upgrade the Bears' offensive line added.

Check out these numbers from Next Gen Stats:

"At his primary position of left guard, Thuney allowed just a 4.4% pressure rate last season, which ranked 3rd-lowest in the NFL and was less than half the pressure rate allowed by the Bears left guards (9.0%, 4th-highest of any offense)," per NextGen Stats.

Thuney is such a massive upgrade for this Bears offensive line and quarterback Caleb Williams, whose guards routinely failed him in 2024, resulting in the fourth-highest pressure rate in the NFL.

Thuney, meanwhile, was among the elite pass-blocking guards last season.

Williams was sacked an NFL-high 68 times in 2024, and the toll it took on the first-year passer was obvious. He started seeing ghosts by midseason, and while he certainly deserves some of the blame for that sack total, the lack of pocket integrity was a huge problem.

Hence, Joe Thuney.

Poles promised Bears fans that he would be aggressive in his effort to fix the offensive line this offseason. So far, he's been a man of his word.

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News