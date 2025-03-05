Awesome stat proves how much the Chicago Bears improved after Joe Thuney trade
Data often helps tell a deeper part of a story, and when analyzing the Chicago Bears' trade for Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, there's one statistic that screams just how big of an upgrade the Bears' offensive line added.
Check out these numbers from Next Gen Stats:
"At his primary position of left guard, Thuney allowed just a 4.4% pressure rate last season, which ranked 3rd-lowest in the NFL and was less than half the pressure rate allowed by the Bears left guards (9.0%, 4th-highest of any offense)," per NextGen Stats.
Thuney is such a massive upgrade for this Bears offensive line and quarterback Caleb Williams, whose guards routinely failed him in 2024, resulting in the fourth-highest pressure rate in the NFL.
Thuney, meanwhile, was among the elite pass-blocking guards last season.
Williams was sacked an NFL-high 68 times in 2024, and the toll it took on the first-year passer was obvious. He started seeing ghosts by midseason, and while he certainly deserves some of the blame for that sack total, the lack of pocket integrity was a huge problem.
Hence, Joe Thuney.
Poles promised Bears fans that he would be aggressive in his effort to fix the offensive line this offseason. So far, he's been a man of his word.