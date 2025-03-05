Awesome stat proves how much the Chicago Bears improved after Joe Thuney trade

Joe Thuney’s versatility was on full display in 2024, as he was one of only two offensive linemen to play at least 200 snaps at both guard (850) and tackle (210).



