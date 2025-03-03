2025 NFL Combine reveals more first-round offensive line options for Bears beyond Will Campbell

Kelvin Banks Jr. is a OT prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.25 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 245 out of 1395 OT from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/vje3svGlnx pic.twitter.com/8bLYZQKcIK