2025 NFL Combine reveals more first-round offensive line options for Bears beyond Will Campbell
NFL Draft prospects like Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks, and Tyler Booker all shined at the 2025 NFL Combine, which is great news for the Chicago Bears' first-round pick.
The Chicago Bears' offseason quest to upgrade their offensive line may have gotten easier after Sunday’s showcase of top offensive linemen at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Several prospects who will garner strong attention from Bears GM Ryan Poles impressed at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The anxiety Bears fans felt hoping LSU’s Will Campbell would fall to them at No. 10 was eased (at least a bit).
It’s not that Campbell performed poorly; quite the opposite, in fact. He had one of the best showings among all the offensive linemen. However, it was the emergence of other prospects worthy of being Chicago’s first-round pick that eased the fear surrounding the Campbell-or-bust scenario.
Will Campbell's 2025 NFL Combine performance solidifies top-10 draft stock
As for Campbell, he demonstrated he’s one of the top athletes among this year’s offensive linemen, posting a 32-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot-5 broad jump, and an impressive 4.98 40-yard dash. His testing numbers helped offset his underwhelming weigh-in, where his arms measured a more guard-like 32 5/8 inches.
Campbell has long been considered a stronger prospect at guard or center in the NFL, and Sunday’s weigh-in likely reinforced that assessment. This is promising for a Bears team hoping he falls to them at No. 10. If the Patriots were eyeing Campbell as their future left tackle, his arm length may have given them pause, potentially causing him to slip down the draft board.
Chicago Bears have more OL options than just Will Campbell in first round of 2025 NFL Draft
Even if Will Campbell is the pick for the Patriots, Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. put any concerns about his height and length being too short for NFL tackle play to rest. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms, Banks' measurements were impressive. While his testing scores were average compared to Campbell's, his weigh-in solidified him as a clear offensive tackle prospect, something I’m not sure can be said for the LSU Tiger.
As we know, offensive tackles are typically drafted higher than guards and centers. While it's unlikely Banks will be selected above Campbell, he has certainly sparked more competition in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, making the next two months even more exciting.
The good news continues for the Chicago Bears. Alabama guard Tyler Booker appeared tailor-made for the NFL guard position. At 6-foot-5, 321 pounds, with 34 1/2-inch arms, he’d look great in a Bears uniform, even without posting elite athletic scores.
What Booker excelled at was the on-field positional work, which, combined with his film, makes him a legitimate candidate for the Bears at No. 10 overall. While guards typically don’t get selected in the top 10, Booker has a real chance to break that unwritten rule.
Let’s not overlook Missouri’s Armand Membou, who ran a 4.91 40-yard dash at 331 pounds. His broad jump (9-foot-7) and vertical jump (34 inches) were the best among offensive linemen.
Membou presents a tougher projection for the Bears. He’s a standout right tackle, but with Darnell Wright firmly entrenched on the right side for the foreseeable future in Chicago, Membou would either need to transition to left tackle or move inside to guard.
See a theme here?
Of the four offensive linemen outlined in this breakdown, three of them would play guard for the Chicago Bears: Campbell, Booker, and Membou. That leaves Banks as the most likely first-round target who can play left tackle in 2025, which might give him the inside track as Chicago's preferred choice in Round 1.
Don't rule out Josh Simmons to the Chicago Bears in Round 1
There's one other name to mention: Ohio State's Josh Simmons, who NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said is expected to recover from his knee injury in time for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Rapoport said Simmon's medicals have gone well at the Combine, which could pave the way for him to make a strong push up the first round and potentially land with the Bears at No. 10.
But for his knee injury, Simmons would be considered a clear top-five pick and the best offensive tackle prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. If his knee is healing well, the Bears are likely to give him serious consideration with their selection.
That’s five offensive linemen. FIVE. The Bears will have plenty of options when they’re on the clock, even if Campbell is taken a few picks earlier. Most importantly, Chicago won’t be limited to just a guard prospect in the first round. After Sunday’s NFL Combine, multiple offensive tackles have proven they deserve that first-round pick as well.
With the Chicago Bears expected to be active in 2025 NFL free agency and the addition of a first-round offensive lineman (whoever that may be), coach Ben Johnson will see an early wish fulfilled: a revamped offensive line capable of helping his offense thrive.
