4 takeaways from the Bears signing DE Dayo Odeyingbo in 2025 NFL free agency
The Chicago Bears made their second big move of 2025 NFL free agency, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $48 million contract with former Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.
The former second-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft will join forces with Montez Sweat to give the Bears a formidable starting pass-rush duo even though Odeyingbo doesn't bring a history of elite sack production to Chicago.
He ended the 2024 season with three sacks, a regression from his career-high eight in 2023.
Still, the Bears had no choice but to dip into the edge rusher market, and they landed a cost-effective option for the starting lineup.
Here are four takeaways from the Dayo Odeyingbo signing.
Dayo Odeyingbo is a bargain in the inflated edge rusher market
Take a look around the exploding pass-rusher market, and the Odeyingbo signing looks like a steal.
Myles Garrett just eclipsed $40 million per season. Maxx Crosby is over $30 million per year. Trey Hendrickson will come close, too.
Sure, those guys have dominant sack production; Odeyingbo isn't on their level. But at 25 years old and an ascending profile, he'll provide the Bears with the steady three-down traits that was lacking opposite Sweat last season.
Odeyingbo doesn't prevent Ryan Poles from selecting a pass rusher in 2025 NFL draft
Odeyingbo doesn't have to be a 10-sack guy for the Bears. Sure, it'd be great if he develops into a player like that, but he doesn't have to be.
Instead, Poles could tap into the extremely talented 2025 NFL draft class to find his pass-rush specialist who can rotate into the lineup on obvious passing downs.
A blend of Odeyingbo and a first-round pass-rush specialist would give Chicago its best trio of edge defenders in years.
Dayo Odeyingbo will be a three-down asset for Dennis Allen
At 6-6 and 280 pounds, Odeyingbo combines with Sweat to give Dennis Allen plus-sized defensive ends who can stay on the field in any situation.
"Odeyingbo, a second-round pick by Indianapolis out of Vanderbilt in 2021, was an interesting name last week at the NFL combine in Indianapolis," the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs wrote. "He generated considerable intrigue but teams had no idea where the market would go for him with so many flush with salary-cap space. The Bears were uncertain how high the number would get for Odeyingbo."
Fortunately for Chicago, the market didn't price Odeyingbo out of their range.
Beggars can't be choosers
Whether you're excited about Odeyingbo or not, it doesn't really matter. The Chicago Bears had no choice but to make a splash move at defensive end. DeMarcus Walker was released earlier this offseason, and no defender on the depth chart who could step in as a legitimate starter, paying for a player like Odeyingbo was non-negotiable.
And, remember: he's only 25 years old. This is the kind of signing that makes sense for Chicago. Sure, fans would've preferred Khalil Mack for name and headline reasons, but he's 34. He'd be done after one season.
With Odeyingbo, the Bears are betting on long-term upside. He could be a two-contract player for Chicago, which would make this first contract look like an absolute steal. Let's hope we get there.