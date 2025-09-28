5 takeaways from Chicago Bears' miraculous win over Raiders in Week 4
The Chicago Bears officially have their first winning streak of the 2025 NFL season after securing a miraculous last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-24, in Week 4.
D'Andre Swift hit pay dirt with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter to give the Bears the one-point lead, that was preserved when Josh Blackwell blocked the Raiders' game-winning field goal attempt.
Here are the five biggest takeaways from the Bears' miraculous Week 4 victory.
Caleb Williams did just enough to win
It wasn't the finest performance by the Bears' offense on Sunday, but when it mattered most, Caleb Williams delivered.
Williams finished the game completing 22-of-37 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
He connected with Rome Odunze for their fifth touchdown hookup of the season.
Williams was efficient and smart with the football on the game-winning drive. He was under pressure throughout the game, and while there were moments that looked eerily similar to 2024, the fact he was able to rise above the chaos and secure a road win for Chicago is a big step forward in his development.
D'Andre Swift struggled again despite game-winning TD
First, let's give Swift his flowers for his game-winning touchdown.
But the lead up to that carry wasn't great. Swift finished the game with 14 carries for 38 yards (2.7 yards per carry) and was outplayed by rookie Kyle Monangai in his limited reps (four carries for 18 yards, 4.5 yards per carry).
I expect a more even split in reps coming soon in the backfield, especially now that the Bears are entering their bye week and have a chance to re-evaluate every starter's performance.
Rome Odunze continues to shine
The Rome Odunze breakout season is still going. The 2024 ninth overall pick ended Week 4 with four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. He's hit the paint in every game this season, and has a chemistry building with Caleb Williams that is undeniable.
Odunze enters the bye week with 20 catches for 296 yards and five touchdowns.
Bears' offensive line offered little protection against Raiders
Chicago began Week 4's game against the Raiders behind the 8-ball with right tackle Darnell Wright missing the contest due to injury. That left all-world edge rusher Maxx Crosby to square off against Theo Benedet in Benedet's first career start, and it didn't go well.
Benedet was overmatched from the first snap on.
But the offensive line's troubles weren't limited to Benedet. Left tackle Braxton Jones wasn't great, either. In fact, Benedet replaced Jones at left tackle in the second half, which opened the door for rookie Ozzy Trapilo to make his NFL debut at right tackle.
The good news? Trapilo was solid. Really solid. In fact, there's a chance he'll find himself in the starting lineup when the Bears return from their bye.
Bears' secondary answered the call in Week 4
A round of applause for Kevin Byard III and his two interceptions, raising his season total to three.
Byard is playing at a Pro Bowl level and was a massive factor in Chicago securing the victory on Sunday. Tyrique Stevenson joined the interception party too, picking off Geno Smith on this beautiful diving catch:
It's remarkable that the Chicago Bears' secondary has managed to play this well without its best two players, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.