5 underrated players on the Chicago Bears roster
Back in my days as a student at New Trier High School in beautiful Winnetka, IL, the crowds at our basketball games had a chant that used to drive opponents nuts:
“Over! Rated!” Clap, clap, clap-clap-clap. “Over! Rated!” Clap, clap, clap-clap-clap.
The admittedly annoying line often led to missed free throws, thrown popcorn, and general animosity from the visiting team.
That said, we never busted out, “Under! Rated!” Clap, clap, clap-clap-clap, because nobody busts out “Under! Rated!” Clap, clap, clap-clap-clap.
Until now.
Here, in alphabetical order, is a quintet of Chicago Bears who are better than you might think, the kind of on-the-D.L. players who can quietly take a team to the next level.
Andrew Billings (DT)
After delivering a career year in 2023, Billings fell off the map due to the ruptured pectoral he suffered in Week 9 of the 2024 season. Since he was out of sight, he went out of mind, thus fans forgot he was a fantastic leader, a consistent performer, and a reliable veteran presence in both the huddle and the locker room.
If he’s healthy in 2025, he will most certainly not fall into the underrated column.
Kevin Byard III (S)
The 11-year veteran isn’t underrated so much as he’s taken for granted.
Last season, he played every snap in 15 of Chicago’s 17 games, he led the team in both tackles (130) and assists (50), and he committed a grand total of one penalty. It’s possible that his relatively advanced age (31) has colored our view of him, but when you look at the numbers, you can’t deny that the dude’s a stud.
Jonathan Owens (S)
Mr. Simone Biles started just five games last year, which explains in part why he is and was underappreciated.
But when he was on the field, he was often deadly—between Weeks 14-16, for instance, he averaged 6.0 solo tackles. And let’s not forget his opening day blocked-punt-touchdown combo platter. Good stuff from the former Packer.
Noah Sewell (LB)
Like Billings, Sewell missed about half of the 2024 season, and their respective absences coincided with a stretch in which the Bears defense was, in a word (or two), hot garbage.
What with the uncertainty at the linebacker position, Sewell could have plenty of opportunity to shine in his third season.
Terell Smith (CB)
There’s a faction of Bears Nation—a faction that I, myself, am part of—that feels Smith should replace Tyrique Stevenson in the starting lineup. The third-year man is a hard hitter, he has a non-stop motor, and he’s a team-first player who will accept any role.
The fact that he was a fifth-round pick might have some questioning his viability, but he’s very much outplayed his draft position, and the Bears are lucky to have him.