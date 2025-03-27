6 Chicago Bears pre-free agency bold predictions that went sideways
Sportswriters should never be afraid to prognosticate, regardless of how cray-cray said prognostications might be.
For instance, all that happened to the optimistic pundits who predicted the 2024 Chicago Bears would make the playoffs is that they got flamed on social media. Nobody went to jail. Nobody had their parking pass taken away. They just had to deal with a handful of mean tweets—and we sports scribes are used to getting destroyed on the interwebs.
All of which is why about six weeks ago, I wasn’t scared to drop six Bears boldies, some of which were realistic and some of which were straight-up silly.
Since I have exactly no shame, I’m going to not only revisit my predictions, but give them each a grade. And like my high school sophomore English teacher, I’m going to grade harshly.
1) GM Ryan Poles Will Trade His First Round Pick
Since there aren’t any game changers at the top of the draft—save for RB Ashton Jeanty, and he’ll be long gone when Chicago picks at ten—I’ll stand by this one. Actually, I’m rooting for this one, as this Bears' roster needs some bodies.
Grade: Incomplete, trending towards C
2) The Bears Will Sign Two Free Agent Wide Receivers
Chicago did sign former Washington Commander Olamide Zaccheaus. But they didn’t sign anybody else. And considering the collection of receivers still on the open market isn’t what you’d call scintillating, Poles is likely one-WR-and-done.
Grade: C
3) A Hefty Percentage of Last Year’s Offensive Line Will Be Back
Yeah, not so much. Poles acquired three new O-linemen in Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman, so as of right now, the only holdovers from the 2024 starting lineup are Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones. And considering Jones is coming off of foot surgery, we might see an 80% turnover. Oops.
Grade: F-
4) Poles Will Go Offense With His First Three Draft Picks
You can bet that in the Bears’ Draft Night war room, Ben Johnson will be all up in Poles’ grill, begging for scorers, so if this one comes to pass, it’ll be surprising but not shocking.
Grade: Incomplete, trending towards D+
5) The Bears Will Break the Bank For Two Free Agents
Some might say that Poles overpaid for Dalman and EDGE rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, but no banks were broken in the making of this off-season.
Grade: D-
6) We’ll See a New RB1
As regular Alan followers know, I’m not the president of the D’Andre Swift fan club, so my fingers are very much crossed that this one becomes a thing.