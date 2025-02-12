6 Chicago Bears bold predictions for the 2025 off-season
Now that the NFL news cycle has slowed a tick, we can pause, breathe, and make some wild prognostications about what bombshells we might see from the Chicago Bears between now and opening Sunday.
1) GM Ryan Poles Will Trade His First Round Pick
Poles isn’t afraid to take big swings on Draft Day—dealing, in effect, Jalen Carter for Darnell Wright being a notably frustrating example—and considering it doesn’t appear he’s in love with one particular player who will be available when the Bears pick at 10, trading way up or way down feels on-brand.
And if the Jacksonville Jaguars steal Ian Cunningham from Chicago's front office, Poles will have a new (and eminently tradeable) third rounder in his back pocket.
2) The Bears Will Sign Two Free Agent Wide Receivers
I love Keenan Allen, and you love Keenan Allen, and Caleb Williams loves Keenan Allen, and Ryan Poles loves Keenan Allen, but it seems illogical to re-sign the free agent wide receiver. He’ll be looking for a multi-year deal, and being that he's entering his age-33 season, that doesn’t fit Chicago’s timeline.
Poles might not throw a jillion dollars at Tee Higgins, the toastiest receiver on the market, but I could see him budgeting half-a-jillion to ink Josh Palmer and/or Olamide Zaccheaus and/or Tim Patrick and/or Justin Watson. And if he’s feeling frisky, well, Chris Godwin will be a scootch more affordable than Higgins, so there's that.
3) A Hefty Percentage of Last Year’s Offensive Line Will Be Back
Chicago’s 2024 offensive line was terrible—just ask poor Caleb “I Was Sacked 68 Freakin’ Times” Williams—but it wasn’t quite as bad as one might have thought, with PFF bestowing upon them a C-grade, and ranking them 17th in the league.
New head coach Ben Johnson is used to having an elite O-line at his disposal—PFF ranked Johnson’s 2024 Lions' blocking unit at the six-spot—but he’s also used to having elite offensive skill players, so come OTAs, Darnell Wright, Larry Borom, Braxton Jones, and Kiran Amegadjie, among others, will return to Halas Hall, allowing Poles the financial freedom to lock down two of the above-mentioned receivers.
4) Poles Will Go Offense With His First Three Draft Picks
If you were a fly on the wall of the Bears’ draft war room, you’d probably see Ben Johnson all up in Ryan Poles’ grill, urging, no, demanding the GM give him some offensive pieces.
Poles, knowing a stinker of a draft might cost him his job, will allow Johnson all the tools he requests, thus allowing him to blame the coach if it all goes south.
5) The Bears Will Break the Bank For Two Free Agents
Most, if not all of Bears Nation is lusting after free agent All-Pro guard Trey Smith, and few would be surprised if, during the opening minutes of free agency, Poles or one of his minions is decamped on Smith’s porch, four-year, $80 million contract in hand.
Higgins will also be in the mix for a fat deal from Chicago, as will Godwin, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams. Poles has a ton of salary cap room to play with, and play with it he shall.
6) We’ll See a New RB1
I’m certain D’Andre Swift is a lovely person, but he’s far from a Super Bowl-caliber running back.
This isn’t to say that any of the potential backs on the free agent market—i.e., Najee Harris or Aaron Jones Jr.—could drag the Bears to the Promised Land. But after last season’s backfield kerfuffle, Poles is well aware that Swift needs help, and lots of it.