6 first-round prospects the Chicago Bears could actually land in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are a wildcard team in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out this year's mock draft landscape, and you'll see a wide range of predicted potential Bears picks that span multiple positions on offense and defense.
But which prospects are realistic targets for Chicago in the first round?
Here are six players the Bears not only would strongly consider selecting at No. 10 overall but who also have a good chance of still being on the board when Ryan Poles makes the call.
Will Campbell, LT, LSU
If the New England Patriots pass on Campbell at No. 4 overall, his first-round slide will officially begin. Questions about his short arms limiting his ability to play left tackle in the NFL have his first-round stock on the decline. Even if he's still available at the 10th pick, the Bears might join the list of teams that don't view him as a left tackle. Still, with his incredible football character and proven success in the SEC, the Bears will strongly consider rolling the dice on his underwhelming physical profile.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Membou had a breakout season in 2024, which he followed up with a remarkable workout at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. His first-round momentum may have peaked a bit too early, though. Membou won't be a top-five pick, and once a player falls into the 6 to 10 range, it's anyone's guess where he'll ultimately land. The Bears will probably have a higher grade on Membou than Campbell because of his pure offensive tackle projection, but his college reps came exclusively at right tackle, where Chicago has Darnell Wright entrenched for the long term.
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Graham has long been viewed as a top-five pick by NFL draft media, and there's a chance he'll end up maintaining that valuation on Draft day. However, his film isn't as dominant as traditional top-five picks, and his physical makeup suggests he could have some issues against longer and more powerful NFL interior linemen. But much like Campbell, his on-field demeanor is exactly the kind of player the Chicago Bears are looking to add to their locker room.
Josh Simmons, LT, Ohio State
Simmons should be a lock to still be available at the 10th pick, largely because of his medical red flags. He suffered a serious knee injury last season, and while he's expected to be ready to go early in the 2025 season (potentially even for Week 1), teams are usually hesitant to use a top-10 pick on damaged goods. Simmons could be the exception to that rule, however. If healthy, he'd be the unquestioned top left tackle prospect in the 2025 NFL draft.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Draft media loves Warren, and for good reason. He's fun to cheer for. Warren is a throwback football player who Bears coach Ben Johnson has openly praised in recent weeks. That said, tight ends need to be special in order to garner a top-10 grade, and while Warren is really good, I'm not sure he's special. As a result, he could slide to the 10th pick, giving the Bears a decision to make about pairing him with Cole Kmet and adding another pass catcher to Caleb Williams' arsenal.
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Hampton is the RB2 in the 2025 NFL Draft, only because Ashton Jeanty, who I left off this list because I don't see any way he slides to No. 10, is in this year's class. In a normal draft year, Hampton would be the RB1. The Chicago Bears are expected to invest an early pick on a running back, and if they view Hampton as a force multiplier and the kind of offensive weapon who can strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators, they could pull a shocker and select the UNC star at No. 10.
