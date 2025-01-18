Adam Schefter drops bombshell about Chicago Bears coaching search
The Chicago Bears recently called the Pittsburgh Steelers to inquire about trading for head coach Mike Tomlin, according to a new report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday.
"At least one other team besides the Bears checked into the idea that it could somehow could try to trade for Tomlin, only to be informed that the Steelers coach has a no-trade clause in his contract, according to a league source," Schefter wrote. "The inquiring team quickly halted its efforts and moved on, according to sources."
The Bears appear to have moved on as well, as their list of head coaching interviews continues to grow.
Still, the fact Chicago inquired about Tomlin's availability proves they're leaving no stone unturned.
Bears' interest in Mike Tomlin is a good sign for team's head coaching search
I've been a bit critical of how wide the Bears' coaching net has been cast, but this report gives me hope. There had been speculation that the Steelers may be willing to move on from Mike Tomlin following Pittsburgh's embarrassing playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The fact Ryan Poles and the Bears at least checked in to gauge the Steelers' interest is proof that they really are leaving no stone unturned.
If the Bears could secure a trade for Tomlin, he'd instantly become the most decorated coach in team history. His record of success speaks for itself; he's never had a losing season with the Steelers -- in 18 years.
Tomlin has Super Bowl pedigree, too. Sure, it may have been a long time ago, but he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2008 during his second season in Pittsburgh. He won the AFC Championship in 2010, as well.
Regardless, the Steelers don't appear open to the idea of trading Mike Tomlin. And neither does he.
When asked this week about a team possibly trading for him, Tomlin's response was short and to the point.
"Save your time," he said.
