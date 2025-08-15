Analyst picks Caleb Williams to 'fall off' for one ridiculous reason
With just a few weeks remaining before the start of the 2025 NFL season, it would seem that everyone is trying to get the last of their hot takes in while they can. Colin Cowherd's show on FS1 recently gave one of the worst Caleb Williams hot takes of the offseason, and ESPN ranked the Chicago Bears alongside the New England Patriots due to their projection of New England's Drake Maye as a Top 10 quarterback, eleven spots ahead of Williams.
Now, Maggie Gray, from the CBS Sports radio show Maggie & Perloff, has chimed in on the quarterback debate by picking Caleb Williams as the quarterback most likely to fall off in 2025, and her reasoning will have you shaking your head in disbelief. Listen to her full comments below.
First off, Chicago's history at the quarterback position is entirely irrelevant. Williams is his own man and his own player. He is not Justin Fields or Mitch Trubisky, or any of Chicago's past failed quarterbacks. None of that has any bearing on Williams, who has even said that he feels no pressure entering his second season.
Maggie Gray then goes on to cast doubt on head coach Ben Johnson's ability to get the job done in Chicago. She compares him unfavorably to other failed coaches like Matt Nagy, Adam Gase, and Marc Trestman, citing these three as "offensive geniuses who couldn't be head coaches". Once again, dredging up ancient history has no bearing on Ben Johnson as Chicago's head coach in 2025.
But as for the comparisons themselves, they're nonsense. Nagy did not design his own offense or call plays while in Kansas City. That was all Andy Reid. Neither did Gase prior to his arrival in Chicago, who was also carried by arguably the most talented quarterback in NFL history, Peyton Manning, while in Denver. And Trestman? People may have considered him to be a competent offensive mind, but "offensive genius" was never uttered.
Johnson should never be named among this group because he was the architect of Detroit's offense these past three years. He schemed it up, called the plays, and thought up those tremendous trick plays that took the Detroit Lions from lovable losers to division champs.
Some Bears fans may say otherwise, but it's okay to be pessimistic about Caleb Williams' future in Chicago. His rookie season was solid yet unspectacular, and the flaws in his game are reminiscent of many a failed quarterback. But to pick him to fail in 2025 due to ancient history or things out of his control is utter nonsense.