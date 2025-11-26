Even Eagles' legendary defensive guru Vic Fangio is scared of Chicago Bears' offense

When the Chicago Bears started the season 0-2 with a big fourth-quarter lead blown to the Vikings and an ugly 31-point loss to the Lions, no one paid much attention to them. Now, after reeling off eight wins in nine games and zooming to the top of the NFC North standings, Ben Johnson's team is the talk of the NFL town.

There's seemingly a segment on ESPN every morning focusing on quarterback Caleb Williams. And this week in advance of Friday's showdown against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, even famed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is throwing flowers at the Bears' rejuvenation.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio with pretty high praise for how Ben Johnson calls the Bears offense.



"It's a great scheme. They do a great job calling the game, mixing it up, marrying their run game and their pass game. They're highly ranked in many areas and I don't think it's any… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 25, 2025

Fangio, of course, has coached in the NFL for 33 seasons and was the Bears' defensive guru the last time they won their division in 2018.

"It's a great scheme," Fangio said about Chicago's offense. "They do a great job calling the game, mixing it up, marrying their run game and their pass game. They're highly ranked in many areas and I don't think it's any accident, it's they've got really good players and it's a great scheme and great playcaller."

While Fangio is clearly praising Johnson, the question marks about quarterback Caleb Williams have also turned into exclamation points.

"The playbook is wide open in Chicago right now and that's a total credit to Caleb Williams..



He is really playing on time and he's playing fast"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/70kuq0Jvmg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2025

"The playbook is wide open in Chicago right now and that's a total credit to Caleb Williams," ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said on this week's Pat McAfee Show. "He is really playing on time and he's playing fast."

Williams will likely fall short of Johnson's target of 70-percent completions (currently 59.2), but is on pace to flirt with 4,000 yards passing (3,968) and has thrown 36 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions in 28 NFL starts. During Chicago's current four-game winning streak, he has seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

