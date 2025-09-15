Angry Bears fans already calling for GM Ryan Poles to be fired
The honeymoon has turned into a horror.
Last July, Ryan Poles signed a three-year contract extension keeping him in place as Chicago Bears' general manager through 2029. New head coach Ben Johnson revealed that his main reason for coming to Chicago wasn't quarterback Caleb Williams, but rather Poles.
Why then, only two games into the 2025 season, are Bears fans in a frenzy to have Poles fired?
Two division losses and an embarrassing blowout to the Detroit Lions will cause any fan base to stir.
The Bears blew an 11-point lead at home to the Minnesota Vikings in Week1 and on Sunday weren't competitive against the Lions. To say the least, it's alarming.
Poles isn't going to be fired. Poles shouldn't be fired (yet). But that didn't stop Bears fans from torching the Internet will calls for his job.
Some fans are upset at Poles for drafting Williams over Washington Commanders' star Jayden Daniels. Others are mad at this year's weak draft class, which had minimal impact on Sunday's game in Detroit.
Despite the arrival of Johnson and the promise of Williams in his second season, this is about as brutal of a start as anyone in the NFL could have envisioned for Chicago. None of the Bears' 27 playoff seasons have began with the team starting 0-2. The 52 points allowed are the fourth-most allowed by Chicago in franchise history and most since 1991.
