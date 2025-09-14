Bear Digest

Ben Johnson's Bears off to brutal 0-2 start after embarrassing Lions blowout

No team in Chicago Bears' history has made the playoffs after starting the season 0-2.

Richie Whitt

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates a touchdown against Bears
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates a touchdown against Bears / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Was it the clock snafu at the end of the first half that led to a Detroit Lions' touchdown? Was it Lions' receiver Jameson Williams running embarrassingly open for an easy six points? Was it Caleb Williams running for his life on 3rd and 34 while trailing 38-14? Was it Lions' coach going for it on 4th and goal while already up by 24 points in the fourth quarter?

Or was it the fact that through three quarters on a dismal Sunday at Ford Field Lions' quarterback Jared Goff had a perfect rating and the Bears' defense had already surrendered 456 yards?

Regardless of which moment, safe to say at some point in the embarrassing 52-21 loss to the Lions all Bears fans found themselves muttering some version of "same ol' Bears."

MORE: Lions' Dan Campbell guarantees 'win" over Bears in Ben Johnson's return to Detroit

Despite the arrival of new head coach Ben Johnson and the promise of second-year quarterback Williams, this is about as brutal of a start as anyone in the NFL could have envisioned for Chicago. With dreams of major improvement and even a playoff berth seeming realistic just six days ago, the Bears are now 0-2. Both division losses in the NFC North.

None of the Bears' 27 playoff seasons have began with the team starting 0-2. The 52 points allowed are the fourth-most allowed by Chicago in franchise history and most since 1991.

Since the beginning of the fourth quarter last Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears have been outscored <>. Sunday was a no contest essentially from the opening drive.

MORE: Bears would face bleak 0-2 history and ghosts of 1932 with loss to Lions Sunday

As inept as the offense was, Johnson's defense just allowed its most point since <>. On top of that, the Bears lost two key defenders - cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker T.J. Edwards - to injuries.

Ben Johnson's rookie season just got really late very early.

Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29).
Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News