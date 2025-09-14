Ben Johnson's Bears off to brutal 0-2 start after embarrassing Lions blowout
Was it the clock snafu at the end of the first half that led to a Detroit Lions' touchdown? Was it Lions' receiver Jameson Williams running embarrassingly open for an easy six points? Was it Caleb Williams running for his life on 3rd and 34 while trailing 38-14? Was it Lions' coach going for it on 4th and goal while already up by 24 points in the fourth quarter?
Or was it the fact that through three quarters on a dismal Sunday at Ford Field Lions' quarterback Jared Goff had a perfect rating and the Bears' defense had already surrendered 456 yards?
Regardless of which moment, safe to say at some point in the embarrassing 52-21 loss to the Lions all Bears fans found themselves muttering some version of "same ol' Bears."
Despite the arrival of new head coach Ben Johnson and the promise of second-year quarterback Williams, this is about as brutal of a start as anyone in the NFL could have envisioned for Chicago. With dreams of major improvement and even a playoff berth seeming realistic just six days ago, the Bears are now 0-2. Both division losses in the NFC North.
None of the Bears' 27 playoff seasons have began with the team starting 0-2. The 52 points allowed are the fourth-most allowed by Chicago in franchise history and most since 1991.
Since the beginning of the fourth quarter last Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears have been outscored <>. Sunday was a no contest essentially from the opening drive.
As inept as the offense was, Johnson's defense just allowed its most point since <>. On top of that, the Bears lost two key defenders - cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker T.J. Edwards - to injuries.
Ben Johnson's rookie season just got really late very early.