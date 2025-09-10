Bears' Ben Johnson admits making costly bad decision in loss to Vikings
For one fleeting drive, it was the debut Chicago Bears fans dreamed about. Quarterback Caleb Williams made plays with his arm and legs. Head coach Ben Johnson's offense moved at will. The Bears jumped to a 7-0 lead at frenzied Soldier Field.
Then came the reality of Monday night's final 53 minutes.
Williams fell back to Earth with both his decision-making and his accuracy. The Bears' defense ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. And Johnson, the innovative genius predicted to yank Chicago's offense into the 21st Century and the team back into the playoffs, proved human and flawed as well.
Trailing by three points in the final two minutes, the Bears desperately needed another timeout to stop the clock and get the ball back for perhaps a game-tying field goal. Alas, because of a Johnson blunder, they didn't have one.
He wasted a timeout on a replay challenge that ESPN commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman and the rest of America immediately saw as obviously fruitless. Minnesota Vikings' tight end T.J. Hockenson caught a pass and, with his knee clearly still on the ground, had the ball punched out by Bears' Noah Sewell. Down by contact. No fumble.
In retrospect, Johnson is admitting his mistake.
“I thought I saw knees up, and so that’s on me,” Johnson said. “I’ve got to do a better job listening to the guys up top. You know, I get influenced a little bit for the first time with the people around me, and I’ve just got to stay true to the process.”
The Bears got the ball back, but with only enough time for one crazy, multiple-lateral prayer. With another timeout, they might have had time to get into field-goal position.