Ben Johnson reveals surprising reason he chose to coach Bears
For the chance to coach No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams. For the chance to stay in the NFC North and stick it to his old team, the Detroit Lions. There are myriad theories about why Ben Johnson decided to coach the Chicago Bears.
But in an interview on Chicago radio this week, he said the decision was simple, if not a bit surprising. It wasn't Williams who wowed Johnson, it was ... Ryan Poles?
“The best part of this particular situation I walked into, I was talking to Ryan (Poles) about it the other day, a lot of the structure was already in place,” Johnson said on 670 The Score. “From great ownership to Kevin Warren at President, to Ryan, there’s a lot of things that I might’ve struggled with if I was with a first-time GM and we’re both finding our way. Ryan, naturally, he’s helped so much, it’s really a good thing that he’s been around and been helpful that way.”
The Bears interviewed 17 candidates to replace Matt Eberflus, including former NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy, Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel. But though he was hottest candidate after designing anad running the Lions' No. 1-ranked offense, Johnson only sat four meetings. The Bears were the last, but also his first choice.
Unlike other head coaches, Johnson didn't come to Chicago demanding complete control as general manager. He often talked of "implementing my vision," but clearly is comfortable getting the Bears back to the playoff alongside Poles.