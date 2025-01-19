Bears act quickly to schedule head coaching interview with former Heisman Trophy winner
The Chicago Bears will interview former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George for their vacant head coaching role, and GM Ryan Poles wasted no time getting the interview on his schedule.
It'll take place in person at Halas Hall on Sunday.
"Per league source, Eddie George’s interview for the Chicago Bears head coach vacancy will take place at Halas Hall this morning," ESPN's Courtney Cronin shared on X. "That will be their third in person interview in the first round and 17th overall. George has been on the Bears radar for a while, and the team got to know him further when he was a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship during OTAs in 2023."
George was the runner-up for the Eddie Robinson FCS Coach of the Year award after leading Tennessee State to a 9-4 record in 2024. He boasts a 24-22 overall record since taking over as head coach.
Eddie George starred as a running back for the Tennessee Titans, where he amassed more than 10,000 rushing yards in his career.
Whether or not George is a serious candidate for the Bears coaching job is unclear. There's wild speculation that the Bears are conducting this interview to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule, thereby paving the way for serious negotiations with Ben Johnson following the Detroit Lions' upset loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Playoff.
