Twitter reacts to Bears inquiring about Mike Tomlin trade
Social media had no shortage of opinions on the Chicago Bears inquiring about trading for Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday morning detailing the Chicago Bears' attempt to inquire about a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
The Steelers rejected the Bears' attempt to snag Tomlin, who's roamed their sidelines for 18 seasons without a losing record.
Still, the fact that Ryan Poles made the call has Bears and NFL fans taking to social media to react.
Here are some of the instant reactions on X to the news of the Bears inquiring about Mke Tomlin.
