Bears and Packers: TV, Radio, Betting
How to watch Sunday's Bears and Packers game on TV and streaming, with radio information and betting lines and trends.
Green Bay Packers (4-8) at Chicago Bears (3-9)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)
Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 108 and 232; Packers broadcast 159 and 387
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Packers by 3 1/2 (Over/under 44 1/2). Money Line, Packers bet $188 to win $100, Bears bet $100 to win $110. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook
Prop Bets
First TD scorer
- Packers RB Aaron Jones +629
- Bears RB David Montgomery +660
- Packers WR Allen Lazard +825
- Packers RB AJ Dillon +825
- Bears QB Justin Fields +850
- Packers WR Christian Watson +950
- Packers WR Romeo Doubs +1050
- Packers WR Randall Cobb +1200
- Packers TE Robert Tonyan +1450
- Bears TE Cole Kmet +1700
- Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown +1700
*More prop bets posted as lines become available
The Trend Is Your Friend
- The Packers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in Week 13
- The Packers are 9-2 ATS in last 11 when they allowed 30 points the previous game
- The Packers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games
- The Packers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine on the road
- The Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five against the NFC
- The Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games against teams with losing home records
- The Packers are 1-5 ATS in the last six on grass fields
- It's been over the total in the last six Bears games
- It's been over the total in the last seven Bears games following a loss ATS
- It's been over the total in last five Bears games following a straight-up loss by 14 or more
- The Bears are 3-0-1 in the last four when they scored 15 or less the previous game
- The Bears are 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 at home
- The Bears are 10-23-1 ATS in their last 35 after a straight-up loss
- The Bears are 5-16-1 ATS in their last 22 Week 13 games
- The Bears are 6-20 ATS in their last 26 against the NFC
