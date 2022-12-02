Green Bay Packers (4-8) at Chicago Bears (3-9)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 108 and 232; Packers broadcast 159 and 387

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Packers by 3 1/2 (Over/under 44 1/2). Money Line, Packers bet $188 to win $100, Bears bet $100 to win $110. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook

Prop Bets

First TD scorer

Packers RB Aaron Jones +629

Bears RB David Montgomery +660

Packers WR Allen Lazard +825

Packers RB AJ Dillon +825

Bears QB Justin Fields +850

Packers WR Christian Watson +950

Packers WR Romeo Doubs +1050

Packers WR Randall Cobb +1200

Packers TE Robert Tonyan +1450

Bears TE Cole Kmet +1700

Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown +1700

*More prop bets posted as lines become available

The Trend Is Your Friend

The Packers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in Week 13

The Packers are 9-2 ATS in last 11 when they allowed 30 points the previous game

The Packers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games

The Packers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine on the road

The Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five against the NFC

The Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games against teams with losing home records

The Packers are 1-5 ATS in the last six on grass fields

It's been over the total in the last six Bears games

It's been over the total in the last seven Bears games following a loss ATS

It's been over the total in last five Bears games following a straight-up loss by 14 or more

The Bears are 3-0-1 in the last four when they scored 15 or less the previous game

The Bears are 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 at home

The Bears are 10-23-1 ATS in their last 35 after a straight-up loss

The Bears are 5-16-1 ATS in their last 22 Week 13 games

The Bears are 6-20 ATS in their last 26 against the NFC

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven