Bears and Vikings: Who Wins and Why

The Minnesota Vikings can't even hold a Saturday practice before a Monday game without cutting a defensive back.

Bashaud Breeland started every game for them this season after coming over from Kansas City in free agency and he's gone now after a practice fight/argument so heated that it was said the GM had to step in and break it up.

Breeland started every game and despite a 109 passer rating against when targeted, to go with seven touchdown passes allowed, he still rated as better than other potential cornerback starters Minnesota has on the bench.

All of this should serve to show the Bears their COVID-19 misery of the past week isn't the worst thing that could happen. Nor was cornerback Jaylon Johnson going on a podcast to say he saw some quitters in the locker room.

VIKINGS CUT STARTING CORNERBACK OVER PRACTICE DISPUTE

HOW THE BEARS COULD PULL OFF AN UPSET

At least they didn't see a starter fighting in practice and getting tossed off the team days before a huge game.

At 6-7 and fighting for a playoff berth, the Vikings still have more incentive than the Bears. They also have Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and a deadly offense.

The offense and this playoff berth carrot dangling in front of Minnesota could be enough to keep them clear of upset. Here's who wins and why in Week 15 between the Bears and Vikings.

Bears Running the Ball

The Packers and Cardinals made it more difficult for Bears running backs and penalties combined to make it even worse against Green Bay. The Vikings have Michael Pierce back from injury and he is a load up front to move. Think modern day Snacks Harrison. How the Bears block him is critical to getting David Montgomery into the second level as they did against Minnesota last year. The Vikings are 27th stopping the run, but even worse in yards allowed per attempt (4.9), where they rank 31st. So they have flaws even with a good linebacker corps. Toss in the fact they often struggle against scrambling quarterbacks and it doesn't look bleak for the Bears. Edge to the Bears.

Bears Passing the Ball

A well-timed passing attack gives Minnesota plenty of trouble. QBs with their favorite targets and an above-average offensive line can decimate this weak Vikings secondary. Even in some wins Minnesota's secondary has looked hapless. The trouble is the Bears have a quarterback inexperienced facing this type of scheme, he doesn't have his most dependable target in Allen Robinson, and has a left tackle who is making his first start after almost no exposure to pro pass rushers. Veteran pass defenders like Patrick Peterson and Harrison Smith should be able to pull it together enough to avoid complete embarrassment for the secondary with Breeland gone. No Edge.

Vikings Running the Ball

The last time the Bears managed to get Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman on the field together they expected to shut down the run completely and Pittsburgh ran well against them. Then Hicks left the game with an injury. The interior duo of the Bears is together again but not the same. Goldman has struggled. Hicks hasn't played and can't be at full strength after more than a month away following an ankle injury. And inside linebacker Roquan Smith is fighting off a hamstring issue. It's not a good combination for stopping Dalvin Cook, and last year they couldn't stop him when Hicks and Smith were both healthy. Edge to the Vikings.

Vikings Passing the Ball

Kirk Cousins' big problem with the Bears has always been Khalil Mack's rush. There is no Mack, and the Bears will need Robert Quinn to perform this role with a few early sacks to keep Cousins' worrying. The Bears linebackers and defensive backs will need to accept the fact wide receiver Justin Jefferson is going to make his share of receptions and they must tackle him. They can't afford allowing big plays for touchdowns, only big plays. With Adam Thielen not expected back, it's a plus for the Bears secondary but they're so depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 that they may not be able to enjoy the comfort this provides. Edge to the Vikings.

Special Teams

An edge for Cairo Santos here in knowing how to battle elements but the Bears do not have a huge advantage like they usually have had in special teams against Minnesota. The Vikings are 12th stopping kickoffs and seventh covering punts, and rate better than the Bears in both areas. So Jakeem Grant getting loose seems unlikely this week. No Edge.

Coaching

Matt Nagy's mastery of Mike Zimmer's team since 2018 normally rates the Bears an advantage. However, a week when he didn't know the status of his coordinators for game day and when he was going to have different people to count on during the game on the sidelines and in the coaches' box tends to eliminate any such edge, perceived or otherwise. No Edge.

Prediction

The Line: Vikings by 6 (Over/under 44 1/2).

Gene Chamberlain's Record to Date: 12-1 straight up, 10-3 vs. the spread.

Final Score: Vikings 24, Bears 20.

It's difficult to imagine the Bears offense getting in the end zone more than twice against any defense, and they'll wind up relying heavily on the leg of Santos and legs of Fields again. Keeping the Vikings from scoring will be the part they can't handle using a defensive lineup full of subs. Both sides have struggling defenses but the deciding factor is the Vikings are the only one with a polished offense. The extra incentive of a playoff berth provides that little extra push Minnesota needs in a December road game.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven