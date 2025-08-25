Bears' Austin Booker makes 'All-Preseason Team'
The good news: Austin Booker had an impressive training camp and preseason.
Bad news: Because of an injury he likely won't play in the Chicago Bears' regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
Chicago's fifth-round pick from 2024 appears ready to make a big second-year leap. He dominated the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener with three sacks and six tackles, and folllowed it up with a solid performance in the 38-0 shellacking of the Buffalo Bills. But in that game he suffered a knee injury that head coach Ben Johnson said will keep him out "a few weeks."
The Bears host the Vikings in 14 days, Sept. 8 on Monday Night Football.
Booker was missed in last Friday's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. Edge rushers Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo failed to apply any pressure on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored on their first three possessions.
Booker's play was so stellar that The Sporting News placed him on their "All-Preseason Team." Said the site:
"Very few players popped in preseason like Austin Booker, a second-year player who played in all 17 games last year for the Bears. In 2024, Booker had just 1.5 sacks and 21 tackles, but his preseason this year alone featured eight tackles and 4.0 sacks. It appears he is ready to take the next step as a player."