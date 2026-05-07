How Chicago Bears Pass Rushers Gain the Help They Really Need

The problems the Bears had at rushing passers last year have been greatly exaggerated.

This isn't to suggest players like Gervon Dexter, Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett and Austin Booker did an excellent job, but they weren't as poor at it as everyone believes. Ranking near the bottom of the league in pass-rush win percentage isn't a good thing, but that often-cited stat itself is not the only indicator of pass rush.

Pressure, pressure percentage, and sacks suggest the Bears were mediocre pass rushers, but nowhere close to being one of the league's worst teams. They were 22nd in sacks with 35, 25th in pressures and 21st in pressure percentage, according to Pro Football Reference. It's not good, and they definitely failed to sign or draft edge rushers who can help.

A few of the defensive tackles acquired could improve this. Neville Gallimore and Kentavius Street both have been better pass rushers than they have been run stoppers.

Montez Sweat sends it into OT!



GBvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/kRKHO4SllR — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Unless you believe in Dayo Odeyingbo's miraculous return from an Achilles tear after he wasn't even a good pass rusher while healthy, there is no real personnel reason to expect a better pass rush than last year, except for Austin Booker’s two years of experience and strong conclusion to last year.

There is a way they get better, though. They can improve rapidly. It has as much to do with Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, and the offense as with their defensive front.

Day 2: Posting Dayo Odeyingbo Highlights everyday until the season starts.



𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝟴𝘁𝗵, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱



Powers his way for a devastating sack pic.twitter.com/XbUImT0N8W — Joey (@CalebGoatQB1) May 6, 2026

The hidden turnaround

In a column he writes for the Arlington Heights Daily Herald, Chicago ESPN AM-1000 radio personality Marc Silverman uncovered this. Silverman used to be a Bears beat reporter and still spends a great deal of time at Halas Hall. His station is the flagship for the team. He's not someone sitting at home picking and choosing arguments based on a whim or fantasy football.

Silverman pointed out one key way the Bears can improve at rushing the passer this year, and buried it in the final paragraph of his column, "Six players (and a coach) under pressure to improve the Bears’ defense." Of all places, it’s in a paragraph when he's talking about the Bears quarterback.

"You hear the term complementary football thrown around ad nauseam, but if Williams can get the offense started faster during the season, the defense can get more favorable pass-rushing opportunities," Silverman wrote.

Grady Jarrett immediately fell to his knees after the final play...



Then chaos ensued 😂 @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/eWBfxzQxWV — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026

Silverman touched on it, and here's how it shakes down.

The Bears' offense was a total mediocrity at complementary football. Ultimately, they got the job done by rallying late in games for six regular-season wins and seven total. However, the team spent too much time trailing in games after starting slowly. As a result, their pass rushers couldn't tee off and chase the quarterback in the way winning teams' defensive fronts often can.

Here's what a deeper look at this turned up:

One thing I thought the Bears might've learned in Week 18: You can't get out of every hole.



Chicago starts slow, in part because Caleb Williams is such a comeback kid. But of course ... that kind of attitude can get you burnt.



How will the Bears O respond? — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) January 11, 2026

The Bears scored 240 second-half points as opposed to 195 in the first half. That's a huge discrepancy. In the second and third quarters, they had only 185 points total. Teams get into leading or trailing positions late in games in the second and third quarters. The Bears obviously had trouble with this.

The less time spent leading, the more time spent trailing or tied. Teams trailing or tied put too much pressure on their defensive lines because the opponent is in a better position to run the ball and keep the front off balance with play-action passing. It's when the offense is predictable that a defensive front can really apply the pressure.

Only two playoff teams trailed for bigger chunks of games last year than the Bears, who trailed 22:31 of every game. The Bills were nearly at the same time trailing, at 22:45, while the Chargers trailed for 25:07.

Chicago Bears as a second favorite team? Caleb Williams' throws are still impressive, even with the team's slow starts. #ChicagoBears #CalebWilliams pic.twitter.com/C7GaHSNsjE — The Aye Ward Show (@theayewardshow) December 30, 2025

Fourteen total teams trailed for less time in games than the Bears, and that's not what you'd expect from a team among the final eight left playing, and one overtime period away from playing to reach the Super Bowl.



Combined, the Bears were trailing OR tied for an average of 34:37 in games. That's not conducive to letting your defensive front tee off. There were only 14 teams with more time trailing or losing. The idea is to rank among the league's best at this.

The turnaround formula

A defense that stops the run puts opposing offenses in poor pass-blocking situations. An offense scoring earlier in games puts the opponent in deficit situations and in poor pass-blocking situations.

Despite a horrid first 3 quarters, I think we saw how clutch Caleb can be with the comeback. I really attribute the poor beginning to a bad game plan and nerves by Williams. He will overcome the nerves in time. — Gary 72 (@guns_usmc) October 28, 2024

Williams posted an 85.15 passer rating on his first 20 throws in games, with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had a 97.37 passer rating after his 20th throw, with 15 TDs and three interceptions.

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If Williams is a little more accurate earlier in games, Johnson is hunting for big gains a little less earlier in games, and the defense stops the run early when most teams are running the ball, then rushing the passer later while leading becomes a possibility.

It's all about complementary football. The complement can't be the offense wasting numerous takeaways by their defense during the course of the game without scoring, only to grab leads late with miracle rallies.

The Bears passed on fixing their biggest flaw. Now Jaylon Johnson, Montez Sweat and others must answer for it — or this defense will fall apart again, Marc Silverman writes pic.twitter.com/WBd6k8Ih2W — Bears Insider (@bears_insider) May 7, 2026

Better pass rushing can come from more time spent on the field protecting leads earlier in games.

Sweat, Booker, Jarrett, Dexter, and possibly even Odeyingbo might suddenly look quite a bit different if they're teeing off on opponents rather than playing back on their heels.

This might help more than any free agent signing they can make the rest of this offseason.

#Bears Ben Johnson & Ryan Poles on their relationship, body language, their two-step plan to improve the pass rush, and helping Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/TAeCTW2GzJ — Barroom | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) April 26, 2026

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