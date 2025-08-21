Dolphins player calls out Bears for 'fake' toughness
In their first joint practice under new head coach Ben Johnson, the Chicago Bears defense dominated the Miami Dolphins, lowering the boom on Tua Tagovailoa with three interceptions. The Dolphins were completely unprepared for the kind of physicality they encountered, which reignited debate about the team's mental fortitude.
It turns out, the Dolphins are still thinking about that joint practice, or at least one player is. Aaron Brewer, a Miami offensive lineman, was asked in a media session on Thursday about the physicality in the Dolphins' joint practices with Chicago and Detroit this year, and Brewer did not hold back. Brewer called it 'B.S.' and 'fake physicality', suggesting that the Bears had planned for a tough practice while the Dolphins had expected something much softer.
First things first, there is absolutely no way the Dolphins prepared for a soft, easy practice while the Bears planned for a tough, hard practice. Before these joint sessions, the head coaches always communicate their plans to each other exactly so that there are no surprises once the players are on the field.
Barring a catastrophic breakdown in communications between Johnson and Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, or between McDaniel and his own staff and players, there is simply no way that Chicago's physicality could have taken Miami by surprise. Even in such an event, McDaniel could have told Johnson he misunderstood the assignment and asked him to ease up.
Second, Brewers goes on to say that we 'saw what happened in the real game', suggesting that the Dolphins got the better of Chicago in the preseason game. I'm sorry, but did we watch the same game? It ended in a 24-24 tie, so no one got the better of the other. Well, except of course for Chicago's backup defense against Miami's starting offense. They held Tagovailoa and the other starters out of the endzone with a huge goal-line stand.
It bears repeating that these were Chicago's backups. Noah Sewell, the linebacker who made the 4th and goal tackle, was considered to be on the roster bubble for much of training camp. We even saw a former fifth-round pick earn the game's highest PFF grade for the Bears, defensive end Austin Booker, after racking up 3 sacks and a forced fumble.
For what it's worth, the Bears ran the exact same physical practice against the Buffalo Bills. The only difference was the Bills rose to the occasion in practice and matched Chicago's toughness. Sounds to me like this is more of a Miami problem than a Chicago problem.