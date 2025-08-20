Bears fans haven't seen anything yet in Ben Johnson's offense
American admiral John Paul Jones once responded to a demand that he surrender his ship by saying, "I have not yet begun to fight!". It appears Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson feels the same way when it comes to what his offense will look like for the 2025 NFL season. The Bears' 38-0 shellacking of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night may have been nothing more than an appetizer.
Johnson sat down for an interview with NFL analyst Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams after Tuesday's practice and was asked what he believed the biggest difference would be between the offense he ran in Detroit and the offense he's going to run in Chicago. Johnson confirmed that he and his coaches are going to tailor their game plans to what their players do best and spread the ball as much as possible.
It's what Johnson said next that should excite Bears fans the most. Adams mentioned that some Lions players she'd spoken to recently told her that it was funny to see the Bears run some of the same plays that they used to run when Johnson was their offensive coordinator. Johnson admitted that those plays should look familiar because it's the exact same gameplan he used for preseason games over the last four years.
The fact that Ben Johnson can dial up a 38-0 masterpiece in just his second preseason game as a head coach by "dusting off" an old gameplan should have Bears fans pumped up about what the 2025 season has in store. As for the rest of the division, they should consider this a wake-up call. Despite how smooth the Bears' offense has looked so far, a night-and-day difference from a year ago, we apparently haven't seen anything yet.
As Johnson has stressed to his players, preseason ultimately doesn't mean anything. No one should think the Bears are title contenders because their backups crushed the Bills' backups. But had the game gone poorly, some analysts would have used it to lambast both Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams. The fact that that game went as well as it did, therefore, is at the very least a positive sign for things to come.