Bears' offensive skill-position rookies earn high grades in preseason debut
The Chicago Bears drafted three offensive skill-position rookies last April, and new head coach Ben Johnson put them all to work in Sunday's preseason opener. Though the Bears wound up tying the Miami Dolphins 24-24 at Soldier Field, each of the three players showed brief flashes of potential that has to have Bears fans excited.
Our grades of the Bears' three offensive skill-position rookies:
Colston Loveland, B+: The first-round tight end from Michigan played only six snaps, but was targeted with two passes. He caught one check-down pass on third-and-16, and rumbled for an eight-yard gain. The Bears controversially passed on Tyler Warren to select Loveland, but it's apparent Johnson wants to pair him with veteran Cole Kmet to mimic in Chicago what he did with Sam LaPorta with th Detroit Lions.
Luther Burden III, A: Taken in the second round out of Missouri, he caught two passes for 29 yards on three targets during his 25 snaps. Most impressively, he snagged a pass from quarterback Tyson Bagent near the end of the second quarter and had the wherewithall to - after picking up a key 12 yards - scoot out of bounds to set up Carlos Santos' 57-yard field goal on the final play before halftime.
Kyle Monangai A-: The 7th-round banger from Rutgers played 25 snaps and continued displaying what he's shown during training camp: the ability to be a short-yardage battering ram. Monnagai ran up the middle and gained yardage after first contact, finishing with 30 yards on six carries.
It was only a sliver of evidence in an otherwise meaningless exhibition, but for Chicago's offensive rookies it was so far, so good.
