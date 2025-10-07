Bears' biggest 2025 fantasy football surprise shouldn't be one at all
The Chicago Bears are relevant in fantasy football again.
It's been a long time since fantasy football managers have clamored for Bears skill players, but that's the case in 2025, especially with the emergence of second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze and quarterback Caleb Williams.
The 2024 first-round duo is living up to the hype that made them both top-10 picks (Williams was the first overall selection, Odunze was the ninth). Neither player lit the NFL on fire as rookies, and both can be considered fun breakthrough fantasy football starters through the first four games of 2025.
But only one can be the Chicago Bears' biggest surprise in fantasy football this year, and, according to ESPN, it's Caleb Williams.
"The Bears had one player projected in ESPN Fantasy's preseason top 50 (wide receiver DJ Moore), but Williams' improvement in his first month in Ben Johnson's offense has increased his fantasy value," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote. "Williams has established a strong connection with his go-to receiver Rome Odunze (five touchdowns) while throwing for 715 yards with seven touchdown passes and one interception. And he has been effective while scrambling, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown. Williams' average of 20.5 fantasy points per game is seventh among quarterbacks."
For Bears Nation, this is anything but a surprise. Williams has been unfairly labeled a bust-in-waiting after a roller coaster rookie season that was marred by an NFL-worst 68 sacks surrendered by Chicago's offensive line.
This season, behind a competent offensive line, Williams is trending to break the Chicago Bears' single-season passing record and is an above-average game or two away from pacing to become the Bears' first-ever 4,000-yard passer.
While other fanbases would probably laugh at the whole 4K thing, for Bears fans, it matters. And, if you're a fantasy football manager who's rostering Williams, you certainly want him to be a 4,000-yard guy in 2025.
If he is, you're probably making a run for your league championship.
Williams will look to keep his 2025 breakout season going against the Washington Commanders in Week 6's Monday Night Football matchup.