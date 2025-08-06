Bear Digest

Bears' Caleb Williams playfully reacts to Ben Johnson's unprecedented goals

Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams is embracing head coach Ben Johnson's goals of 4,000 yards passing on 70-percent completions.

Jul 24, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) signals during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Some NFL head coaches are modest - even secretive - with their goals, whether for the team or for individual players. In case Chicago Bears fans haven't noticed, Ben Johnson does things a tad differently.

When he recently stated his intention for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams to throw for 4,000 yards and complete 70 percent of his passes, it commenced heads spinning and history books being cracked upon. The takeaway: No Bears' quarterback has accomplished either.

The highest completion percentage belongs to Mitchell Trubisky, who got to 67 in nine starts in 2020. Erik Kramer threw for 3,838 yards in 1995. As a rookie, Williams threw for 3,541 yards and completed 62.5 percent.

Caleb was asked about the lofty goals during an interview on NFL Network Tuesday afternoon, and initially joke that it was new information.

"That's breaking news!," Williams said to interviewers Stacey Dales and Brian Baldinger before seriously addressing the numbers. "Why not strive for those numbers and shoot for the Moon? My goal is to have big success as Bears' quarterback."

Williams also addressed Johnson's preferred formation, with him under center instead of almost exclusively in the shotgun.

"I actually enjoy it, because it messes with the defense and it gives me the ability to take more shots down the field," Williams said. "We line up, and everything looks like run, run, run. Then we throw. Then it's a keeper. Or it is a run. It tires the defense out."

As the Bears attempt to shake a slump that has netted zero playoffs over the last 14 years, Williams said there is no doubt about whose team it is this season.

"This is Ben's offense and Ben's team," he said. "He goes by these two simple things: old-school, smash-mouth football and then new, innovative football."

Ben Johnson
