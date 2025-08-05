ESPN awards Bears' Ben Johnson with "interesting" title
Chicago Bears fans will be thrilled if Ben Johnson wins NFL Coach of the Year after this season. Before his team takes its first official preseason snap, he's already won a different type of award.
On ESPN's Get Up! Tuesday morning, host Peter Schrager gave Johnson a fabricated-but-nonetheless-flattering title: "Most Interesting Man in the NFL." According to Schrager's committee of one, Johnson beat out the likes of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
"He's never played a down of NFL football, he likely wouldn't be recognized in an airport, and by no means is he knocking down the door for an ad campaign with Jake from State Farm." Schrager said of Johnson. "But he's absolutely fascinating, perhaps the most captivating figure of the 2025 NFL season.
Only 39, Johnson a year ago turned down a chance to interview with the Washington Commanders. He's confident enough to leave the Detroit Lions and move within the NFC North to coach Caleb Williams and a notoriously sluggish Bears' offense. He loves trick plays. He doesn't mind running up the score on weary opponents.
To Schrager's point, Johnson is likely the most intriguing new Bears' head coach since Lovie Smith in 2004.
"He could pass for a marketing executive or your buddy's financial planner," Schrager continued. "But he's got the green light to light the fuse on what might be the most explosive stick of dynamite in the entire sport. if Johnson can turn the Bears into an offensive juggernaut and a fun team to watch, then get out of the way. because that will be the biggest story of the NFL season."
Echoed ESPN analyst Marcus Spears: "If Ben Johnson's fixes Caleb Williams, he'll get the key to the city."