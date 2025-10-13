Bears can tighten NFC North race with big Week 6 win over Commanders
The primary focus on Monday night's Week 6 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders has been on the rematch of last year's Fail Mary Bears' loss, one which will pit Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels for the second time in what should be a long-running rivalry.
But after Sunday's NFL action, the Bears have more at stake than just revenge.
The NFC North suddenly got tighter.
Yes, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns and improved their record to 3-1-1, and yes, the Minnesota Vikings are in their bye week. But the biggest movement in the division in Week 6 happened in Kansas City, where the Detroit Lions lost to the Chiefs, 30-17.
With the loss, the Lions fall to 4-2. The Bears could move just one game behind Detroit, and a half game behind the Packers if they can pull off a victory against Washington.
It was clear during Sunday night's game that the Lions, while still one of the better teams in the NFC, are more beatable this season than they were a year ago. Sure, they whooped the Bears in Week 2, but with injuries mounting once again for Detroit, and Chicago beginning to take to Ben Johnson's system, both teams are very different than they were just a few weeks ago.
The Lions are also entering a very tough stretch in their schedule, with games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles on deck (they have their bye in Week 8).
Of course, this is all moot if the Chicago Bears don't do their part on the field, beginning with Monday night's showdown. If Caleb Williams and company fail to take advantage of this sudden opportunity in the NFC North, then, well, they'll simply be the same old Bears.