Bears catch major break ahead of Week 6 Monday Night Football vs. Commanders
The Chicago Bears are seeking revenge against the Washington Commanders in Week 6's Monday night matchup, and that revenge may come a bit easier after the latest injury news.
The Commanders ruled out two of their wide receivers, including superstar Terry McClaurin and last year's Fail Mary hero, Noah Brown.
McClaurin has been dealing with a quad injury, while Brown has been fighting groin and knee injuries.
The Bears' defense, including cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, won't mind Brown missing the game.
McClaurin is off to a slow start in 2025. He's appeared in three games and has just 10 catches for 149 yards. Regardless, he's a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. His absence will make Dennis Allen's primary job -- stopping Jayden Daniels -- much easier.
The Bears, meanwhile, are getting healthier. They should have several key starters back in the fold in Week 6.
Defensive end Austn Booker is expected to make his 2025 debut, and it couldn't come at a better time.
Daniels is one of the NFL's best running quarterbacks, so keeping him in the pocket with a strong outside pass rush will be critical to any success the Bears have. Booker should give the Bears a big boost in that department.
Kyler Gordon is on track to play as well. His return to the field will help offset the loss of the Bears' CB1, Jaylon Johnson, whose outlook for a 2025 return remains in doubt.