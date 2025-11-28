Bear Digest

Bears make big decisions on starting CBs Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson vs. Eagles

Both starting cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson are active in the Black Friday game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Richie Whitt|
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon | David Banks-Imagn Images

In this story:

Chicago Bears

Better late than never, the Chicago Bears are starting to look like the Chicago Bears.

Starting cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson are back off the injured list and active in the Black Friday showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field..

Offensive lineman Luke Newman was put on injured reserve. The Bears also elevated Jordan McFadden from the practice squad for the game.

CHICAGO BEARS INACTIVES

QB - Case Keenum (3rd QB)

LB - T.J. Edwards

LB - Noah Sewell

LB - Ruben Hyppolite II

DE - Dominique Robinson

CB - Tyrique Stevenson

WR - Jahdae Walker

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INACTIVES

QB - Sam Howell (3rd QB)

RT - Lane Johnson

RB - A.J. Dillon

WR - Xavier Gipson

CB - Mac McWilliams

DT - Ty Robinson

OLB - Joshua Uche

Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Johnson | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Published | Modified
