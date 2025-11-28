Bears make big decisions on starting CBs Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson vs. Eagles
Better late than never, the Chicago Bears are starting to look like the Chicago Bears.
Starting cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson are back off the injured list and active in the Black Friday showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field..
Offensive lineman Luke Newman was put on injured reserve. The Bears also elevated Jordan McFadden from the practice squad for the game.
CHICAGO BEARS INACTIVES
QB - Case Keenum (3rd QB)
LB - T.J. Edwards
LB - Noah Sewell
LB - Ruben Hyppolite II
DE - Dominique Robinson
CB - Tyrique Stevenson
WR - Jahdae Walker
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INACTIVES
QB - Sam Howell (3rd QB)
RT - Lane Johnson
RB - A.J. Dillon
WR - Xavier Gipson
CB - Mac McWilliams
DT - Ty Robinson
OLB - Joshua Uche
